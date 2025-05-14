William J. Gilleland, 43, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Robert E. Mcclurg, 58, of 3340 Tamarack Avenue, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Cody A. Rice, 29, of 507 Golden Gate Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Kaitlin N. Sullivan, 28, of Grove City, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Daniel Collier, 53, of Enon, request for bail, dismissed.

Jennifer Evans, 48, of 319 N. Clairmont Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Brent Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Brent Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Cory Peterson, 24, of 536 Rosewood Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Brandon J. Ramsey, 29, of Riverside, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim.

Brad A. Sexton, 33, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Rogilson Dasilva, 31, of Marshfield, MA, drive without required endorsement, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, no hut decal, dismissed.

Mandy Ellis, 41, of London, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Damien Marlowe, 41, of 424 Linden Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed.

Branden L. White, 22, of 358 Raffensperger Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Corey M. Baird, 35, of 1806 Tackett St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Michael A. Brandon, 68, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - pretrial probation, menacing, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Gregory Jacobs, 36, of 1011 Wayne Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 12 months of probation, vacate jail stay if driver’s intervention program complete, probation may terminate early if driver’s intervention program done and, good assessments and treatment, to complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, and, follow all recommended treatment, administrative license suspension remains, to obtain valid operator’s license by end of probation, fine/costs due by May 5, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., fined $220.