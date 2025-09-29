Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of 601 S. York St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua D. Cochran, 25, of 4939 Brannan Drive W, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Amanda R. Collins, 45, of 826 N. Belmont Ave., menacing, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 1 year law abide, concurrent with 25TRD04560, 1 year anger management, fine and costs due within 1 year, assessed costs $100, disorderly conduct, innocent, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, jail concurrent with 25CRB01185, 1 year law abide, must complete anger management, fine stayed on condition restitution is paid within 4 months, fine and costs due within 1 year, assessed costs $200, traffic control device, innocent, dismissed, speed/conditions; ACD, innocent, dismissed.

Mark Evans, 37, of 524 N. Shaffer St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $10,000.

Phillip Stevens, 37, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Phillip L. Stevens, 37, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., theft, innocent, continued, bond remains, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond remains, bond $2,500.

Phillip L.Stevens, 37, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, bond remains, bond $1,000.

Stephen Webb, 32, of New Carlisle, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Allen M. Craig, 37, of 2735 Merrit St., assault, dismissed.

Richard H. Page Jr., 24, of Markham, IL, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered.

Adulain Perez, 26, of 1830 Charles St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Fawn L. Ratliff, 42, of 427 Catherine St., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered.

Dewayne L. Ames, 23, of 1508 Clifton Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, fined $250.

Annabel L. Mason, 39, of 524 N. Schafer, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Robert E. Meeker, 40, of Dayton, hit skip, dismissed, assured clear distance, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100.

Jacob Nelson, 32, of 1575 Karr St., unauthorized plates, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed.

Jacob R. Nelson, 32, of 1575 Karr St., obstruct official business, dismissed.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed.

Juan D. Pedro, 26, of 227 W. Clark St., driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed.

Pedro R. Vazquez, 31, of 412 E. Grand Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without restitution fee, condition of suspension are payment of fine and cost by review, fined $565, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Abbey R. Brock, 33, of 926 Tibbetts Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Mark A. Tims, 68, of Beavercreek, tampering coin machine, continued, bond remains, tampering coin machine, continued, bond remains, criminal damaging, continued, bond changed to or, criminal damaging, continued, bond remains.

Roger L. Flournoy, 47, of 1449 W. Mulberry St., fugitive, dismissed.

Kaylee Hall, 22, of De Graff, request for bail, dismissed.

Keyla A. Lenoir, 37, of 1934 Elmsford St., assault, dismissed.

Joshua E. Lindsey, 31, of New Orleans, LA, tamper with evidence, dismissed.

Norman C. Parks, 63, of 1714 Fulton Ave., OVI/refusal, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Brandon J. Ramsey, 29, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Paul D. Smith, 50, of Medway, theft, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Erica J. Williams, 27, of South Charleston, child endangering, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Michael S. Gilbert, 68, of Lancing, MI, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jodi Self, 54, of 111 Englewood Road, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Kristia M. Walker, 41, of 527 Fair St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

James R. Whitesell, 31, of 1936 Jordan Drive, Apt. A, domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, drug/alcohol and mental health assessments, defendant to attend journey to freedom, fine and costs to be paid within 30 days before probation ends, fined $150.

Wilson Eregon, 42, of 302 N. Western, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed.