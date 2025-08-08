Dosjine D. Brown, 26, of 319 W. Pleasant St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Alexandria Chambers, 29, of 114 Walnut St., strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, refused public defender, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact with victim, for attorney 8/14/25, bond $1,000.

Cyle Combs, 32, of Xenia, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Rural King, released on own recognizance bond.

Luis Gomez, 34, of 1420 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, jail susp on 1 year abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, assessed costs $565, OVI, dismissed, no operator’s license, guilty, assessed costs $200, turn and stop signal, guilty, assessed costs $35.

Matthew A. Mcgraw, 34, of 2573 Lagonda Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Adrian Ortiz, 40, of New Carlisle, public indecency, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael Powell, 36, fugitive, continued, refused public defender, no bond pending transportation.

Wilson A. Ramirez, 26, of Dayton, weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with property on Columbus Ave., released on own recognizance bond.

Branden L. White, 23, of 358 Raffensperger Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Bessie N. Daugherty, 44, of 518 Reams Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, bond remains.

Andrew W. Elliott, 45, of 306 Buxton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/blood, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 43, of 421 E. Southern Ave., assault, continued, bond remains.

Dartayvius Grimes, 28, of 726 Eastmoor Drive, burglary, continued, bond changed.

Charles T. Ingledue, 26, of 311 W. Auburn Drive, obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year strict compliance with felony probation, no alcohol consumption, fine and costs due within 30 days, PT review form, fined $250, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Amber N. Martin, 36, of 1668 Catawba Ave., assault, dismissed.

Henry M. Mcwhorter, 48, of 1543 Noel Drive, theft, continued, bond remains.

Matthew Smith, 36, of 2929 Cavin Drive, aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 39, of 504 E. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, not guilty, assault, not guilty.

Edward E. Adams, 58, of Chillicothe, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Stacey M. Avery, 27, of 601 Kinnane Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jennifer F. Boone, 44, of Beavercreek, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 2 days suspended, 8 days credit for time served, fine/costs due Oct. 28, 2025, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $170.

Mitchell I. Browning, 44, of 321 Warren Drive, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fine/costs due by Dec. 2, 2025, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $90, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, improper starting/backing, dismissed.

Jasha-Meik L’Dion Button, 25, of 823 W. Perrin Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Nevaeh R. Gibbs, 18, of 834 W. North St., assault, dismissed.

Trent E. Haynes Sr., 39, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 9 days of jail, 8 days credit for time served, fined $170.

Paul D. Hoefer, 50, of 1775 S. Center Blvd., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, bicycle light required, bench warrant ordered, ride bike/use right side, bench warrant ordered.

Atiana Howard, 19, of 2329 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $88.

Lakisha Moore, 38, of 436 Fremont Ave., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, administrative license suspension remains in effect, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Abdul A. Muhammad, 47, of Xenia, request for bail, dismissed.

Wyatt Setty, 30, of 2503 Van Buren, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to serve 72 hours, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, group probation, fine/costs due no less than 30 days before end, of probation. jail report vacates if driver’s intervention program done, fined $565, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jordin Speakes, 22, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, cruelty to animals, dismissed, unlawful restitution amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 1 year ISP upon release from jail, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.