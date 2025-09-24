Juan H. Applin, 40, of 210 S. Greenmount Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Michael Davis, 68, of 237 N. Yellow Springs St., public indecency, innocent, continued, no contact with victim not to be within 20 feet, public defender appointed.

Machele L. Kraus, 23, of 810 S. Burnett Road, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Machelle L. Kraus, 23, of 810 S. Burnett Road, probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ryan J. Raterman, 33, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Cierra J. White, 32, of 2133 Sunnyland Blvd., open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Todd C. Clark, 59, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Douglas M. Fairchild II, 44, of 954 Park Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, bond remains.

Justin Miller, 40, of Loveland, domestic violence, continued, DNQ, no contact with victim, must provide new address prior to release.

Holly Shaw, 36, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed.

Paul Andorfer, 39, of 1427 N. Limestone St., hunt/fish without permission, dismissed.

Kyra D. Hunley, 29, of 212 Corlington Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Johnathan P. Robinson, 35, of 2934 Bahia Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Andan M. Staples, 26, of 1224 Beverly Ave., abduction, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Kyle C. Wells, 39, of 2019 Elmsford St., breaking and entering, dismissed.

Brittany L. Barclay, 31, of 1930 Ohio Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim.

Kerry Crowley, 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., marked lanes, dismissed, failure to yield from driveway, dismissed, fail to signal left turn, dismissed.

Kerry Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kerry Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty, obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Charles A. Earles, 36, of 3920 Wyndover Drive, Apt. E, assault, guilty, 150 days of jail with 147 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, continue mental health meds and treatment as recommended, pay fine and costs within 30 days of end of probation, fined $310.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 38, of 2980 Selma Road, driving under suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 145 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 145 days jail, 100 suspended, 45 days concurrent with, 25CRB00168, restitution-100.00 Erie Insurance, fined $195, speed/conditions; ACD, dismissed.

Florence M. Long, 68, of 215 W. Perrin Ave., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, improper starting/backing, guilty, costs susp-deft indigent, wrong way one way, dismissed.

Zachary M. Melton, 36, of Middletown, theft, bench warrant ordered.

April M. Myers, 41, of 424 N. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Holly Shaw, 36, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed.