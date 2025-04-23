Kross R. Dennehy, 23, of Xenia, attempt, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $5,000.

Marsean D. Holt, 28, of Dayton, breaking and entering, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $5,000.

Joshua D. Jones, 44, of New Carlisle, guilty.

Brittany Lunsford, 31, of London, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason M. Mcmillen, 51, of 1931 Fred Jordan Drive E, violate/protection order, no contest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 1 days credit for time served, group probation, report to probation upon release from jail, fine/costs due by end of probation, no contact, assessed costs $265.

Autumn J. Smith, 44, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, Apt. 235, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Dustin A. Stump, 20, of 15 S. Western Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Matthew M. Welliver, 32, of 648 E. Southern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Derion R. Whaley, 29, of 613 Gruen Drive, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Rylie L. Boyd, 18, of South Vienna, attempt, dismissed.

Paul E. Brown, 42, of 901 Dahlia Drive West, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, costs within 8 months, assault, dismissed.

Regan D. Brumbly, 37, of Urbana, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Regan D. Brumbly, 37, of Urbana, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 41, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Benjamin Dixon II, 52, of 720 Elm St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Peniel Gourdet, 29, of 642 W. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Gavin B. Henry, 22, of N. Lewisburg, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 35, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Amber N. Martin, 36, of 1668 Catawba Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Shannon L. V. Ragland II, 31, of 2925 Red Coach Drive, Apt. C, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Raymond D. Scott, 27, of 4311 Moorefield Road, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 90 days of jail, 26 days credit for time served, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs due within 6months, fined $200, driver license required, dismissed, reckless/street, highway, dismissed, improper starting/backing, dismissed.

Mackenzie N. Shirk, 21, of 2034 N. Hadley Road, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dwane Williams Jr., 39, of 1595 Karr St., burglary, dismissed, strangulation, dismissed, abduction, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Micah J. Arnold, 18, of 414 Fremont Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tyler S. Blackburn, 38, of 259 S. Lowry Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mark Campbell, 39, of 2222 Stanton Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Tailar Day, 24, of 331 Bellevue Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Joshua F. Hearlihy, 31, of South Veinna, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, fail to signal left turn, bench warrant ordered.

Felisha Lafranco, 43, of 137 S. Western Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Angela Laguerre, 24, of 802 Kenton St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Joseph E. Marlowe, 48, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Henry M. Mcwhorter, 47, breaking and entering, bench warrant ordered.

Keith R. Thomas, 54, of 1124 Russell Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains $35000 community service.

Cassandra W. Watts, 25, of 576 Salem Road, robbery, dismissed, vandalism, dismissed.

Jamie C. Lee, 30, of 222 S. Plum St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 41, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Mahdi O. Channels, 27, of 709 N. Florence St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Adan P. Chavez, 23, of 910 Park Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kimberly K. Cramblett, 34, of 235 N. Jackson St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tyler M. Druck, 22, of 1622 N. Belmont Ave., fine and costs, comply with police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jennifer Drugmand, 43, of 1455 Selma Road, possession of drugs, continued, public defender appointed.

Keith R. Thomas, 54, of 1124 Russell Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains $35000 community service.

Matthew Welliver, 32, of 648 E. Southern Ave., robbery, dismissed.