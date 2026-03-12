Jerry A. Ault, 42, of 231 1/2 N. Shaffer St., OVI-cocaine, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Eric B. Dotson, 31, criminaltrespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered.

Anthony D. Graham, 63, of 5371 Bessmer Drive, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Konner Hileman, 32, of 606 S. Clairmont Ave., request for bail, continued, no bond pending transportation, request for bail, continued, bond $15,000.

Ryan D. Long, 52, of 341 E. John St., Apt. C, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed/no contact woth victim, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed/no contact, bond $2,500.

Terrell Owens, 35, of 101 Lavender Lane, request for bail, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Seth M. Parsley, 48, of 1235 Clifton Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, dismissed.

Delmar R. Clay III, 44, of 830 E. Rose St., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty.

Lisa M. Withers, 50, of 1706 S. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim/public defender appointed, must provide address prior to any release, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Tuesday, March 10 included:

Norman L. Gray II, 36, of 430 N. Jackson, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua B. Hawley, 37, of So Charleston, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Britany N. Starr, 26, of 277 Catherine St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Shaneka Cobb, 33, of 140 Post Road, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 35, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua M. Pratt, 38, of 116 N. Arlington Ave., OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Mouade Rochdi, 31, of 1912 S. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 36, of Dayton, theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail.

Kanyen M. Murley, 19, of New Carlisle, driving under suspension, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.