Stephanie R. Brinkman, 45, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, continued.

Malkolm Devine, 26, of Columbus, burglary, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Dale Gohl Jr., 51, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, menacing, innocent, continued.

Anastacio A. Gonzalez, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, assault, innocent, continued.

Carlton L. Hood, 64, of Springfield, theft, continued, left of center, continued.

Ian J. Juneau, 42, of Urbana, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond.

Brooks S. Martin, 42, of Bellefontaine, OVI, innocent, continued, DNQ, NAPT, OR Bond, littering from vehicle, innocent, continued.

Jonathan L. Miller, 36, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, refused pd, no contact w/victim, bond $2,500.

Uriel Ramirez, 18, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, red light, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Jason S. Riley, 26, of Springfield, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jeffrey Robinson, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Marissa L. Scott, 21, public defender appointed, OVI, continued, no OL, continued, left of center, continued.

Raymond Scott, 27, assault, innocent, continued, not guilty in absentia, bond remains.

Kellie A. Whited, 62, of Springfield, dus, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, FTSSA, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, improper passing (right), bench warrant ordered.

Jessica N. Comer, 36, of Springfield, OVI/refusal, continued, OVI, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, disregard of safety, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Dylan J.L. Craft, 22, of Englewood, obstructing official business, continued.

Zevion Edwards, 23, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of DL suspension, 1yr law abide, ALS terminated w/o fee, f/c due w/in 3 months, fined $375.

Jajuan L. Faulkner, 26, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued.

Sharon Jones, 47, of Tipp City, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains.

David Kidd, 55, of Springfield, abduction, continued, bond remains.

Aaron Miller, 35, of Springfield, theft, continued, bond remains, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains.

Mario Ramirez, 20, of Anderson, IN, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, DUS, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued, child endangering, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Robert L. Whited, 68, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, FTY public safety vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

David L. Barrett Jr., 42, of South Vienna, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, FTY/red light, continued.

Tammy S. Call, 58, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Stephon T. Cheek, 27, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, continued.

Daniel C. Davenport II, 48, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Mark T. Ricketts, 36, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Anthony D. Sparkes, 36, of Columbus, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Jaydyn E.C. Stacy, 21, of Beavercreek, OVI, guilty, 23 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of DL suspension, ALS terminated w/out fee, fine/costs due Sept. 23, 2025, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375.

Amanda M. Weikert, 40, of Enon, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, group probation, ALS terminated w/out fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $375.