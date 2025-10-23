Breauna E. Cameron, 24, of Jackson, MI, complicity, continued, no contact with victim, bond $10,000.

Riley J. Sarven, 19, of 723 E. Madison Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jaeden D. Threats, 21, of 351 East Cecil Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be on the property of 1350 N. Belmont, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy Bird Jr., 33, of North Hampton, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Jayda M. Cox, 22, of 2948 Middle Urbana Road, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $565, speed, guilty, fined $25.

Kimberly A. Madwell, 56, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 508, theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 40 hours community service within 6 months, costs due within 6 months.

Amanda N. Martin, 37, of Fairborn, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Dewey L. Dickey Jr., 60, of 1707 E. High, Dr. without valid license amended to operate without valid operator license, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation.

Daniel E. Mcfann Jr., 50, of Jamestown, obstructing official business, continued, warrant recalled.

James E. Roberts, 43, of 721 Rubsam St., failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler Baldridge, 26, of 1258 E. Jackson Road, criminal damaging, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, fine/costs due April 7, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., jail suspended on condition fine/costs paid by due date, and no new offenses for 1 year, if paid in full defendant need not appear, fined $250.

Darrien N. Carter, 33, of 1020 Clifton Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Kahrya N. Clay, 23, of 2185 E. Euclid Ave., theft, continued, court appointed attorney, no contact condition of bond.

Dewey L. Dickey Jr., 60, of 1707 E. High, no seat belt, dismissed.

Austin Milledge, 30, of 1588 Regent Ave., OVI, dismissed.

Katelyn M. Payne, 27, of Miamisburg, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, continued, 6 months diversion $150 fee + court costs., plea vacated and case dismissed if successful, per local rule if diversion unsuccessful.

Stacey L. Pressnell, 55, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lot 25, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 7 days of jail with 7 days suspended, jail suspended on condition pay of fine/costs, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fine/costs due Dec. 2, 2025, fined $165, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Lexis P. Stiles, 32, of 1034 W. Westmont Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tre A. Trent, 30, of 227 W. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.