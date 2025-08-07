Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Lamontae T. Jacobs, 26, of 231 Bellevue Ave. 1/2, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Taylor Lawrence, 29, of Hamilton, request for bail, continued, no bond pend transportation.

Brianna D. Parish, 47, of 643 Feese Place, guilty.

Donald E. Steed II, 47, of Russells Point, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Jakie A. Funderburg, 25, of 7223 New Carlisle Pike, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christopher J. Martin, 19, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, domestic violence, continued, bond remains.

Caleb D. Ricketts, 18, of South Vienna, induce panic, bench warrant ordered.

Gavin R. Thomas, 23, of 5302 Upper Valley Pike, hit skip amended to fail to report accident, guilty, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $75, failure to control, guilty, fine due within 4months, fined $75.

Keith C. Wooster, 50, violate/protection order, continued, bond remains.

Sheridan K. Dillow, 32, of Urbana, assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Marcus Hasan, 28, of Dayton, driving under suspension, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Charles H Lynch, 49, of 2064 W. Possum Road, strangulation, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

James R. Seymour Jr., 35, of 4995 Selma Road, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Christian R. Whitt, 29, of New Carlisle, theft, guilty, 16 days of jail with 8 days suspended, 6 days credit for time served, need not appear if paid in full, fined $90.