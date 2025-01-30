Thomas E. Bunch, 54, of 406 N. Florence St., domestic violence, continued, refused public defender, bond $2,500.

John E. Donohoe, 38, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua W. Genter, 35, of Xenia, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Robert E. Mcclurg, 58, of 3340 Tamarack Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Abbie V. Miller, 24, of Bucyrus, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, assault, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Khanh T. Nguyen, 32, of Mason, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Jason D. Perdue, 49, of 2129 Hoppes Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Keith L. Roe, 62, of 501 W. High St., probation violation admitted impose sentence, guilty.

Michael T. Siboleyler, 33, of Dayton, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond remains $1500 community service/10%.

Donald Wakefield, 63, of 4100 Troy Road 73, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,500.

Tonya D. Beal, 45, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, violate/protection order, guilty, 90 days of jail with 85 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, report for jail on 2/6/25 at 8:30, costs due within 6 months.

Tonya D. Beal, 45, of 926 Sunset Ave. D, aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, jail sent concur with 24CRB01456, report for jail stay on 2/6/25 at 8:30 a.m.

Rodney Callicoat, 55, of 4726 Security Dr., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond, OVI, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Kristen L. Cherry, 40, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Shalynne M. Clark, 39, of 342 Chestnut Ave., OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, of 607 S. Lowery, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 5 days credit for time served, sentence concurrent with 25CRB203, costs due within 4 months, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 5 days credit for time served, costs due within 4 months.

Timothy S. Lansdale, 27, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, report for jail on 1/31/2025 at 8:30 a.m., administrative license suspension termed without fee, prior to any drive privileges interlock ordered, fine and costs due within 2month, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed.

Kody A. Smith, 31, of 601 S. York St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 5 months of driver’s license suspension, 6 month group probation, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Deandre J. Williamson, 34, of Quincy, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Matt C. Cason, 44, of 819 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass amended to disorderly, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $75.

Dion M. Gatewood, 44, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Thomas Hovater, 52, of 1530 W. High St., domestic violence amended to attempt, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, susp on successful completion of review status, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Tanisha Nashaunn Johnson, 37, of 654 W. Jefferson St., OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Andy Joseph, 40, of Malden, MA, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua H. Valle, 36, of 300 Roosevelt Dr., aggravated menacing, guilty, fined $100.

Christopher M. Westendorf, 38, of Franklin, OVI, continued, driving with suspended license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Gregory Haemmerle, 43, of Lewis Center, OVI, continued, fail to signal left turn, dismissed.

Marcus L. Jeter, 52, of Columbus, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Marcus L. Jeter, 52, of Columbus, assault, dismissed.

Joseph L. Robinson, 54, of 627 Miami St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.