Timothy L. Boring, 53, of 2843 Oletha Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Gary S. Fraley, 50, of 1065 Plum St., Apt. 303, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Angela Laguerre, 23, of 1202 Heard Ave., domestic violence, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Brian L. Logan, 42, of New Carlisle, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Robert E. Mcclurg, 58, of 3340 Tamarack Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason D. Perdue, 49, of 2129 Hoppes Ave., violate/protection order, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Phillip L. Stevens, 36, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Christopher C. Ward, 27, of 806 N. Florence, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains $1,500 community service, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond remains 3,500 community service/10%, public defender appointed.

Jack J. Dean Jr., 32, of Beavercreek, OVI/refusal, continued, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, continued, marked lanes, continued, no seat belt, continued, obstructing official business, continued, bond changed to 5,000 community service.

Jovan D. Harris, 32, of 450 Highview Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed.

Kishor K. Perumbessi, 42, of Bargersville, IN, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Anthony W. Wazniak, 39, of 2114 Hillside Ave., criminal trespass, continued, bond changed to OR.

Candice D. Egbert, 35, of Urbana, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Medine Felgy, 30, of 1618 E. Main St., OVI, continued, marked lanes, continued, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Jessica M. Hurley, 39, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Tyron D. Martin, 46, of 336 Rosewood Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Omar S. Ali, 44, of 1739 Clay St., receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Jabin E. Davis, 24, of 1935 Michigan Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Emile Demosthene, 30, of 364 Glenn Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jesdon Dessalines, 32, of 1610 Heard Ave., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, defendant to obtain valid license, registration &, auto insurance as condition of probation., defendant has permission to test for license while, under suspension, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

Reginald Winfield, 31, of 526 N. Murray St., Apt. 104, fugitive, dismissed.