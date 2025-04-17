Kadeija M. Jones, 40, of 805 E. Northern Ave., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jorjiana Rittenhour, 39, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Renee K. Robinson, 32, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, release written, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew Welliver, 32, of 648 E. Southern Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Tyler M. Bland, 22, of Fairborn, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 6months, fined $375.

Brian G. Holder, 47, of 902 W. Pleasant St., OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher L. Stewart, 35, of 140 Catherine St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

David M. Walden, 40, of 185 Willis Ave., drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

David M. Walden, 40, of 185 Willis Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 10 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 5 months, fined $375, OVI/refusal, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Mandy Ellis, 41, of London, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 34, of 1538 W. Clark St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brendan J. Rider, 19, of 2541 Troy Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Aubrey Walpole, 24, of New Carlisle, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Chyna L. Wilson, 26, of 1901 Michigan Ave., unauthorized plates, guilty, fail to register, dismissed.

Deanna M. Blumenschein, 29, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dana S. Cosey, 65, of 501 Linden Ave., domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed.

Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Devon M. Miller, 28, of 1221 E. High St., theft, dismissed, criminal damaging, continued, criminal trespass, dismissed, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, vehicle trespass, dismissed.