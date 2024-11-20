Richard G. Gossett, 54, of 137 S. Western Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Douglas Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

William W. Rice, 29, of 401 S. Western Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Thomas W. Tarbutton, 38, of 975 Lagonda Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Ilan Battle Sr., 36, of 427 W. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Ashley R. Baugess, 36, of 3122 Sudbury, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Melissa L. Bennett, 36, of Dayton, violate/protection order, guilty, 60 days of jail with 58 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 6 month law abide, defendant to complete anger management, fine and costs due within 30 days, fined $100.

Dakota A. Blosser, 21, of 332 Forrest Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Rashad M. Cherry, 37, of 306 S. Yellow Springs St., disorderly conduct, continued, declines public defender.

Ryan J. Cox, 18, of 1325 Clifton Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Jaelyn A. Crowe, 26, of 513 E. Cassilly St., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Zachary D. Jones, 27, of Enon, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, fine and costs due w/in 4 months, fined $200, assault, dismissed.

Stewart A. Keaton, 55, of 1510 W. Clark St., kidnapping, dismissed, abduction, dismissed.

Angel Rowe, 45, of Kimbolton, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Susan M. Short, 64, of 2603 Aster Court, theft, dismissed.

Kaylie St. John, 20, of 1127 N. Limestone St., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Tyree M. Walker, 20, of 559 St. George Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Kaleb A. Clem, 26, of 601 S. York St., aggravated menacing, continued, bond remains 1500 community service/10%, assault, continued, bond remains 1500 community service/10%.

Eric J. Keaton, 33, of Columbus, IN, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 35, of 1410 Redcoach Dr., violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Latisha M. Mccormick, 35, of 1410 Redcoach Dr., violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Sharif H. Muhammad, 30, of 1801 Clifton Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael S. Alfrey, 55, of South Vienna, resisting arrest, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Michael S. Alfrey, 55, of South Vienna, physical control, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Michael S. Alfrey, 55, of South Vienna, OVI/refusal, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, to serve 10 days consecutive. credit for 5, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Damond D. Armstrong, 28, of 119 Student Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jean R. Gelin, 52, of 2310 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony Knapp, 27, of Big Rapids, MI, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group probation, defendant to have anger management assessment and, follow-up treatment, no offenses while on, probation, fine/costs to be paid 30 days before, end of probation, fined $108.

Laura Marsh, 48, of 2322 Kenton St., failure to appear or unpaid fine suspended, guilty, defendant is capable of employment but chosen to, take care of grandson, the defendant is not indigent and has made lifestyle choices that will not excuse her responsibility for fine/costs, fine/costs due Oct. 17, 2025, defendant to get license as condition of probation, fined $100.

Laura Marsh , 48, of 2322 Kenton St., criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, group probation, defendant is capable of working but has chosen to take care of her grandson, the defendant is not indigent and has made lifestyle choices that will not excuse her responsibility for fine/costs., defendant to get license valid as a condition of probation, fine/cost due 30 days before end of probation, fined $210.

Travis G. Mcafee, 31, of 8 Shady Lane, aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 163 days suspended, 7 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, mental health assessment and follow-up counseling. counseling to include coping skills to address challenges of parenting child with disabilities/conflict management, fined $250, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail time concurrent with aggravated menacing, fined $200, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Sharonda A. K. Norton, 32, of 1011 Wayne Ave., robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Marilyn Present, 25, of 114 Seever St., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Blake E. Roller, 22, of New Albany, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, fine/costs due Dec. 10, 2024, fined $143, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.