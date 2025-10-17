Shelby S. Galbert, 30, of 411 S. Douglas Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Colin Gibbs, 20, of Tipp City, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Brooke E. Mefford, 32, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael Sibole, 34, of 1619 East St., breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Tabatha A. White, 35, of 803 Wiley Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Teresa J. White, 59, of 130 W. Pleasant St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Paula Williams, 43, of 1006 Alta Road, failure to disclose own personal information info, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Paula A. Williams, 43, of 1006 Alta Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Travis Howell, 38, of Medway, fugitive, dismissed.

William E. Wallace, 52, of Pikeville, TN, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $375.

Jasen N. Williams, 48, of Dayton, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, jail sent concurrent with 23CRB02129, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension remains, fine and costs due within 6months, fined $250, marked lanes, dismissed.

James Craft III, 50, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Velvet King, 49, of South Charleston, cruelty/companion animal, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Mary L. Makufu, 45, of Trotwood, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, drive without valid license, continued, failure to yield/red light, continued.

Tammy S. Call, 58, of 1934 Fred Jordan Drive, Apt. A, theft amended to attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no offenses for 1 year, review for no new offenses 10/6/26, defendant must appear for review.

Austin J. Cupp, 32, of Fairborn, fugitive, dismissed.

Joseph Jackson III, 44, of 737 Sherman Ave., operate without valid operator license, guilty, 5 days of jail, jail time concurrent with prison term, improper lane change, dismissed.

Cory R. Jayjohn, 28, of 1808 W. Jefferson St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Levi M. Maurice, 35, of 823 E. Cecil St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, vehicle immobilized for 90 days, impossible to immobilize vehicle due to being, sold during pendency of Case, fined $715, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, right of way, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Jacob M. Otstot, 26, of 2442 S. Burnett Road, display of license plates, guilty, fined $150, drag racing, dismissed.

Richard W. Pack, 62, of 105 Belleaire Ave., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, display of tags, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Schneider Sagesse, 34, of 752 N. Burnett Road, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 3 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Kenneth Shoemaker, 48, of 365 S. Fountain Ave., operate without valid operator license, dismissed, traffic signal, guilty, fine/costs due 1/27/26 need not appear if paid, fined $150.

Christy J. Stiltner, 28, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., fugitive, dismissed.

Rusty Treen, 36, of Lakeview, request for bail, dismissed.