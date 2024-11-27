Adelzon P. Guox, 28, of 303 Johnson Ave., red light, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Adelzon P. Guox, 28, of 206 Bellevue Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Jaylon D. Hayes, 20, of 1948 Pompano St., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Michael Hutchins, 31, of 821 Rodgers Dr., violate/protection order, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Paul Rainer, 74, of 422 N. Burnett Road, assault, guilty, continued, PSI ordered, must be nice to the nurses.

Joshua T. Ray, 39, of 741 Dwight Road, robbery, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $20,000.

George Tackett, 59, of 507 Indiana Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, released on own recognizance bond.

Keith C. Wooster, 50, of 311 Raffensberger, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Levi W. Statler, 20, of 1714 Morgan St., burglary, continued, bond remains 10,000 community service/10%.

Justin T. Watts, 41, of 1714 Morgan St., burglary, continued, bond remains $10,000 community service/10%, public defender appointed.

Chad Massie, 48, of New Carlisle, weapons while intoxicated, continued, public defender appointed.

Matthew A. Ogden, 19, of 221 W. State St., OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, fined $375.

Kenyatta L. Winbush, 33, of 501 E. Rose St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Samuel Burrows, 33, of 159 Columbus Ave., disrupting pub. service, dismissed.

Joshua S. Clay, 35, of 535 Knickerbocker Ave., drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed, OVI, dismissed.

Kaleb A. Clem, 26, of 806 N. Florence St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Robert J. Dennison, 56, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Emily J. Everhart, 27, of 1523 Kenton St., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Joseph P. Mackie, 34, of 2805 Conowoods Dr., domestic violence, dismissed.

Julie A. Moore, 51, of 1322 Linden Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, time served/release written.

Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of 8 Seever St., resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Brandon T. Short, 31, of 1515 Sheaff Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due Feb. 25, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., defendant need not appear if paid in full, timely payment of fine and costs are condition of suspended sentence, fined $375.