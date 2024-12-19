Riley P. Haynes, 24, of 141 Kinnane, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact.

Michael D. Clifford Sr., 39, of 147 W. Grand, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 60 days suspended, consecutive time, 12 months of probation, 22 days credit for time served, jail consecutive to 24CRB1711, suspended on 1 year probation, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year.

Xanaya M. Debose, 19, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, underage OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Misty D. Debusk, 42, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, criminal trespass, continued, assault, continued, no contact.

Darren Neighbors, 22, of 1603 Kenton St., driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Darren Neighbors, 22, of 1603 Kenton St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact.

Chiquita M. Parker, 38, of 1931 Jordan Dr., Apt. H, assault, dismissed - pretrial probation, assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Max S. Patten, 45, of Columbus, amended to theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, deft to complete buckeye clinic, fine and costs to be paid within 1 year, fined $250.

Max S. Patten, 45, of 4052 Ryland Dr., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Paul Rainer, 74, of 422 N. Burnett Road, assault, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 6 months law abide, costs due within 4 months.

Noah E. Boring, 25, of Urbana, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Michael D. Ferryman, 50, of 1924 Michigan Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany L. Weathers, 27, of 1117 Crestview Dr., Apt. 203, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Eric R. Brooks, 59, of 733 Villa Road 153, theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended.

Eric R. Brooks\, 59, of 735 Villa Road, Apt. 153, theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $200.

Konner Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clermont St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Douglas Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Raymond A. Hurn, 36, of 1625 Irwin Ave., theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due June 17, 2025, fined $100.

Aryn M. Mundy, 36, of 2815 Balsam Dr., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty, fine/costs due by March 18, 2025, fined $100.

Raymar Thompson, 29, of 231 Oakwood Ave., unlawful restitution, bench warrant ordered.