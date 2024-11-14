Samuel Burrows, 33, of 159 Columbus Ave., disrupting public service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamie L. Dowler, 36, of 1310 W. Jefferson St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, released on own recognizance bond.

Shawn E. Griffith, 55, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua A. Gutierrez, 41, of 307 Elk Ave., assault, guilty, guilty, 15 days of jail, credit for time served, assessed costs $270.

Paris N. Munz, 18, of 1924 Buck Creek Lane, theft, innocent, continued, declines public defender, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, released on own recognizance bond.

Shian T. Adams, 29, of 814 Linden Ave., domestic violence amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $200, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tye J. Allman, 35, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 4, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Dianne R. Anderson, 27, of 4247 Scott St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Bonita F. Beachum, 56, of 2051 Sturgeon Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Ty’Keshia Crockran, 34, of 724 E. Northern Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Trent Haynes Sr., 39, of 626 N. Murray, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 30, of 1615 Charles St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Todd D. Lewis, 31, of 853 Lagonda Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Eric Mills, 37, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 506, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christopher O. Stiles, 51, of 201 Bellevue Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100.

Oleg V. Varniychuk, 40, of 148 S. Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Joshua E. Willard, 32, of London, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Damon S. Williams, 28, of 813 Hilliard St., robbery, dismissed.

Tonya D. Beal, 45, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, violate/protection order, continued.

Shawn R. Caffee, 55, of 1901 Croft Road, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rashaad J. Channels, 21, of S. Charleston, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jessica N. Comer, 35, of 144 Willis Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Medine Felgy, 29, of 1618 E. Main St., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Charline F. Grimes, 63, of 102 Floral Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jacques P. Jean, 38, of 131 W. Clark St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Darrin W. Campbell Jr., 31, of 1371 Columbus Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $400.

Ryan J. Cox, 18, of 1325 Clifton Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Evan M. Faust, 18, of 3235 Eastham St., OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 10 days suspended for timely payment fine and costs, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, ISP/group supervision, fined $250, speed, dismissed.

Steven K. Jordan, 20, of 120 N. Fountain Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Caleb Lee, 25, of 119 Pine St., forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Daniel C. Overholser, 58, of 2485 Hilltop Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension remains, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $550, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

Aliza A. Ragland, 22, of 1331 N. Limestone St., weapons while intoxicated, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, discharge firearms, guilty, 25 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 25 days jail, credit time served, susp balance, firearm forfeited, costs due 30 days before end of probation.

Michael A. Robinson, 41, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Cody T. Spriggs, 30, of 2346 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 100 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 12 months of probation, to complete journey to freedom as condition of prob, fined $300.

Paul A. Thomas, 37, of 927 Rubsam, theft, guilty.