Damion S. Grim, 46, of 324 Glenn Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Qui’Shaun D. Hill, 23, of 4100 Troy Road, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Daniel Mays, 22, of 262 Hedge Road, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Jaeden D. Threats, 22, of 351 E. Cecil, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Cases called Tuesday, Dec. 2, included:

Dtonio S. Meadows, 21, of 1315 W. High St., Apt. 107, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, vandalism, continued, public defender appointed.

Jerry L. Smith, 46, of Kenton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Ethan P. Gorsuch, 34, of 2268 E. Possum Road, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Misty M. Mathews, 37, of 430 W. Mulberry St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Misty M. Mathews., 37, of 430 W. Mulberry St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.