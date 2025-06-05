Chase C. Camp, 32, of 136 The Post Road, Apt. F, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Michael J. Conley, 36, of 2418 Dellwood Drive W, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, vandalism, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, vehicular vandalism, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Malaysia J. Darden, 28, of 1904 Park Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Frederick A. Griffin Jr., 35, of 1830 Southern Parkway, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Tevin L. Stewart, 32, of 1220 W. Johnny Lytle, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Tevin L. Stewart, 32, of 1220 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Allen G. Sutton, 45, of 727 Olive St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Bilal Alajalin, 25, of Columbus, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Dylan M. Burk, 19, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy L. Henery, 49, of 434 Scott St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Sonja M. Preston, 64, of 2716 Dale Ave., possession of criminal tools, guilty, consecutive time, 150 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 26 days credit for time served, jail time consecutive to 22CRB1125, restitution due within 6 months, fine and costs due within 6months and 1 year law abide, fined $100, theft, guilty, 150 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 26 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due with 6 months, restitution due within 6 months, fined $100.

Micah J. Arnold, 18, of 414 Fremont Ave., criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $10.

Tavion W. Brooks, 27, of 344 Roeswood Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Johnnie Estepp, 39, of 3875 Dayton-Springfield Road, tamper with evidence, continued, public defender appointed.

Richard L. Glover III, 22, of Saint Paris, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $125, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Krista Kercher, 46, of New Carlisle, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jessica L. Whitt, 47, of 1431 Mound St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nevaeh R. Gibbs, 18, of 834 W. North St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Robert J. Mcclorey, 26, of Urbana, menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.