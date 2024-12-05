Lennill Bush III, 29, of 4321 E. Livingston Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Stephon T. Cheek, 27, of 712 Mason St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, guilty.

Brandon L. Cox, 31, of 633 Kinnane Ave., guilty.

Brandon L. Cox, 31, of 1015 Jasper St., speed, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Chad M. Foland, 43, of 2323 Irwin Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, declines public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Zachary S. Foulke, 36, of 6976 River Road, theft, innocent, continued, waiver of attorney required for PT and waiver of time, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Ryan K. French, 30, of 702 Stanton Ave., domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Dollar General Dayton/Springfield Road, public defender appointed.

Kavonte K. Knolton, 25, of Dayton, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possess dangerous ord., dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Cameron A. Lewis, 31, of 909 Park Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Dylan Steiner, 25, of 912 Park Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, waiver of attorney req for PT and waiver of time.

Matthew A. Trout, 30, of 2239 Heartland Court, robbery, continued, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Kristie R. Vanhorn, 30, of 1020 Eastgate Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Terry W. Williams, 46, of 777 N. Burnett Road, theft, innocent, continued, waiver of atty req for PT and waiver of time.

Noah Cameron, 19, of 142 Delcourt Dr., improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Raekwon Hall, 26, of 125 Brent Dr., Apt. B, improper discharge firearms, continued, bond remains $25,000 community service, improper discharge firearms, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, tamper with evidence, continued, bond remains 10,000 community service.

Charles W. Potter, 58, of 2245 Ontario Ave., assault, dismissed.

Ethan C. Cochran, 33, of 418 N. Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

David A. Coy Sr., 49, of 360 E. McCreight Ave., speed, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Quentaysia Smith, 25, of 642 Cedar St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Raymar Thompson, 29, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. D, unlawful restitution, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

James R. A. Whitesell, 31, of 1628 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.