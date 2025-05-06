Omar S. Ali, 44, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, assault, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, assault, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, assault, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, aggravated menacing, continued.

Zackery D. Allen, 25, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, NAPT, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Jaron E. Coley, 18, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Clifford Cowan Jr., 47, of Springfield, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000, aggravated menacing, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond.

John A. Diehl, 47, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Timothy L. Everhart Sr., 43, of Springfield, failure to comply, continued, bond $10,000, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Charles G. Fox II, 37, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond.

Andrew M. Gebby, 52, of North Hampton, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

William J. Gilleland, 43, of Urbana, theft, continued.

Jerry A. Hardesty, 56, of Springfield, strangulation, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, theft, continued.

Crista L. Hesson, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, OR Bond, assault, continued.

Kedric T. Holt, 23, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Jack A. Johnson, 19, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Tyler D. Johnson, 19, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Janae N. Jones, 20, of Urbana, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, DUS, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Santiago Juarez, 18, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, criminal trespass, continued.

Desiree T. McWhorter, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, assault, innocent, continued.

Alexander J. Minshall, 26, of Washington Courthouse, vehicular vandalism, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Jessica L. Needs, 36, of Edison, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Jessica L. Needs, 36, of Mt. Gilead, speed, continued, OR Bond.

James A. Petticrew, 63, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, domestic violence, continued, public indecency, continued, public defender appointed

Hunter Powell, 1, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued.

Iram O. Rodriguez, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, continued.

Anthony A. Schuler, 44, of Enon, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Anthony M. Senter, 37, of Springfield, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, theft, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Dustyn A. Sharp, 39, of Springfield, obstructing off.business, continued.

Edwin Sostre, 43, of Springfield, OVI, continued, driver license required, continued, open container, continued.

Harry L. Whited, 57, of Springfield, falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Shahnice L. Williams, 31, of Huber Heights, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.