Ronald E. Arnold, 44, of Dayton, interfere with custody, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Brittany M. Diller, 38, of 3314 E. National Road Lot 24, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Craig N. Vance, 43, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Jessica L. Whitt, 46, of 701 Tibbetts Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Lopez Roblero, 19, of 806 E. Rose St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, 1 year law abiding, fined $375, driver license required, dismissed, reckless on private property, dismissed.

John A. Diehl, 47, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brett W. Doughty, 40, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Alejandro Hernandez, 42, of 1866 Maiden Lane, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Claudia C. Moreno, 19, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, no bond.

Anthony A. Andrews, 44, of 501 S. Limestone, Apt. 301, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Rigoberto Gomez, 29, of 1231 E. High St., Apt. A, OVI, guilty, 40 days of jail with 37 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by 2/5/26 and no new driving offenses, for 1 year, fined $375.

Terrance A. Kerby, 45, of 521 Freemont, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Pedro Morales, 41, of 2487 Hilltop Ave., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Eduin J.R. Santiago, 23, of Tipp City, OVI/blood amended to OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $375, unauthorized plates, dismissed, temporary permit, dismissed, red light, dismissed.

Dusti Bare, 43, of 520 E. Rose, OVI, continued, unauthorized plates, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Frederick Sothard, 68, of 2345 Mechanicsburg Road, wildlife violation, guilty, fined $250, seizure of device, guilty, unknown sentence.

Carlos A. Palacios, 32, of Dayton, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Booze, 55, of 1364 Highland Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 169 days suspended, 11 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $250.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 29, of 1037 Middle St., theft, dismissed.

Cara L. Graham, 32, of 2850 E. Main St. 22, theft, dismissed.

Cara L. Grahamynn, 32, of 2539 Gladden St., resisting arrest, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 hours of community service ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed.

Royal W. Reid, 38, of 885 Lawnview Ave., child endangering, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100.

Salvatore Spada, 24, of 2880 W. National Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.