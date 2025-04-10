Apryl M. Ezmerlian, 47, of 38 E. Perrin Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Apryl M. Ezmerlian, 47, of 38 E. Perrin Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Thomas D. Joyner Jr., 28, of 1208 Harrison St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Windsor Mondesir, 34, of 201 Oakwood Place, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Yovani Rodriguez, 29, of 525 E. Southern Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Allianna F. Morris, 19, of 202 Belleaire Ave., theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $100.

Bryan K. Wile, 44, of Donnelsville, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cameron Bost, 34, of Enon, fugitive, dismissed.

Stephen D. Smith II, 56, of 397 Mount Joy St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Aubrey R. Walpole, 24, of Hamilton, falsification, bench warrant ordered.