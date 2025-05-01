Hailie N. Carson, 22, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Darrien N. Carter, 32, of 1020 Clifton Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brandon M. Clay, 32, of 431 N. Burnett Road, violate/protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Roger C. Eugene, 26, of 3883 Lawrenceville Drive, tinted glass, no contest, not guilty.

Stephen L. Gregory, 35, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Raekwon E. Hall, 26, of 2223 Gerald Drive, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Nicholas A. Lannom, 26, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Carl J. Lemmings, 35, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Apt. 47, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Damien C. Marlowe, 41, of 424 Linden Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Joshua J. Mcclanahan, 34, of 1015 Lagonda Ave., violate/protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond, refused public defender, bond $2,500.

Dontez M. Mcwhorter, 33, of 318 W. Johnny Lytle Avenue, falsification, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Dontez Mcwhorter Sr., 33, of 1452 S. Wittenberg 215, guilty, guilty.

Marc D. Merchant, 41, of 398 E. High St., fugitive, continued, refused to sign extradition.

Cheyenne A. Murphy, 21, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Sadrack Oreste, 41, of 307 W. Grand Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Paige S. Pollard, 37, of 108 Bellevue Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Dawn M. Schnitzler, 47, of 312 Roseland Ave. East, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tavaughn L. Tilley, 26, of Huber Heights, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $25,000.

Shane F. Brooks, 52, of 10472 Broadgauge Road, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000.

William E. Depp, 44, of 6706 Garlough Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, no bond.

William E. Depp, 44, theft, innocent, continued, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

William E. Depp, 44, of 6707 Garlough Road, OVI, guilty, continued, no bond.

Lamontae T. Jacobs, 26, of 231 Bellevue Ave., Apt. 1/2, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Dayna L. Mccloskey, 55, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Bryant M. Mcglothan, 36, of 1270 Oakleaf Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Joshua L. Morris, 36, of 912 Stump Lane, burglary, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Ashley N. Oppy, 24, of 2040 N. Hadley Road, probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Raven S. Taylor, of Findley, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Heaven L. Ballenger, 35, of 568 Selma Road, drive without valid license, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 30 days, fined $100, no seat belt, dismissed.

Destynie R. Day, 22, of 1104 Russell Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Stephen L. Gregory, 35, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Marsean D. Holt, 28, of Dayton, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Corey E. Taylor, 25, of 1738 S. Sweetbriar Lane, driver license required, dismissed, traffic signal, continued, fail to signal left turn, continued, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Micah J. Arnold, 18, of 414 Fremont Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Marc D. Merchant, 41, of 398 E. High St., fugitive, continued, refused to sign extradition.

Julian Ruiz, 20, of Dayton, pander sexual matter, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, pander sexual matter, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jennica Smith, 18, of 1232 White Oak Drive, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Keith R. Thomas, 54, of 1124 Russell Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Billy R. Alcorn, 36, of 411 S. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Mackendy Cantave, 31, of 420 Selma Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Hailie N. Carson, 22, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

James W. Conley, 62, of Washington Courthouse, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail, jail time concurrent with prison sentence, mot/dismiss overruled, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Stephen L. Gregory, 35, theft, continued, public defender appointed

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Quintez J. Hubert, 35, of College Corner, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, defendant to work toward obtaining GED/life goals, complete alcohol/drug/CD dependency assessment/treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $525, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Carl J. Lemmings, 35, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Apt. 47, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Kaylee J. Lucero, 31, of Cincinnati, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 6 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, probation is group, defendant to sign all releases for PO to have all information on assessments and treatments, including mental health, medications, therapy recommendations, and ongoing treatment.

Matthew S. Moore, 42, of 136 E. Second St., aggravated menacing, guilty, fine/costs due Sept. 30, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $110, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Matthew S. Moore, 42, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Zachariah J. Mumaw, 28, of Xenia, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jamier Ross, 32, of 1827 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Dawn M. Schnitzler, 47, of 312 Roseland Ave East, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Dustin A. Stump, 20, of 15 S. Western Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Steven Teets, 37, of St Paris, rape, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brayden M. Wallace, of 403 Montgomery Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Deanna M. Blumenschein, 29, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Chad Foland, 44, of 2323 Irwin Ave., aggravated menacing, guilty, continued, no bond.

Chad Foland, 44, of 2323 Irwin Ave., falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Brandie L. Hall, 38, of 3189 E. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jaeda L. Kumanchik, 22, of Dayton, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Leah Reed, 40, of 1325 Terrace Drive, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Kathryn A. Shockey, 40, of 338 Lincoln Park Circle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Chester D. Shoup, 39, of 2828 Linden Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mauricio H. Trejo, 53, of Dayton, drive without valid license, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to drive on right, dismissed - prosecutor request, no seat belt, dismissed - prosecutor request, operate without restitution, dismissed - prosecutor request.

George A. Wilson, 33, of 512 W. High St., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William E. Depp, 44, theft, continued, refused public defender.

Bryant M. Mcglothan, 36, of 1270 Oakleaf Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond.

Bradley M. Trent, 32, of 230 W. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Shane F. Brooks, 52, of 10472 Broadgauge Road, fail/transfer registration, bench warrant ordered.

Raven S. Taylor, of Findley, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Regan D. Brumbly, 37, of Urbana, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Regan D. Brumbly, 37, of Urbana, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail, 18 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 37, of 2980 Selma Road, theft, guilty, 100 days of jail, re jail: credit time served, suspend balance, fine/costs due Oct. 14, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100.

Samuel Keller, 31, of 422 N. Burnett Road, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Heather M. Miller, 24, of Mechanicsburg, domestic violence, dismissed - pretrial probation, assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Joshua L. Morris, 36, of 912 Stump Lane, burglary, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Ariana D. Whitt, 34, of 1407 Beacon St., assault, guilty, 100 days of jail, fine/costs suspended as defendant indigent, jail time concurrent with prison sentence.