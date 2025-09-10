Heather Gaskins, 50, of 338 W. State St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Ciro A. Gonzalez, 24, of 229 Clark St., operate without valid operator license, continued, bond $1,000.

Preston D. Muncy, 51, of 505 Burnett Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Leah S. Taylor, 32, of 930 W. Mulberry St., request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.

Shaquanna Thompson, 42, of 1433 Woodward Ave., discharging firearms, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $250.

Marthea Williams, 41, of 423 Grand Ave., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Dejah Q.C. Andrews, 29, of 62 W. Perrin Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Denver A. Carson, 32, of 4027 Sintz Road, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, obstructing official business, dismissed, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, theft, dismissed.

Harold Grooms, 43, of 735 Linden Ave., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 500 fine and costs due by 1/8/26, 400 of fine suspended if defendant has valid operator’s license by 1/8/26, fined $500, display of tags, dismissed.

Francisco J. A. Hernandez, 30, of 407 W. High St., assault, continued, abduction, dismissed, disrupting pub. service, dismissed, vandalism, dismissed.

Shauntre Hoefer, 22, of 115 Catherine St., 12 point suspension, dismissed.

Genuwine D. M. Long, 28, of 1029 Buckeye St., OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, drive without valid license, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, one way, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mickenson Merisier, 26, of 236 Rice St., 12 point suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended 1 year law abiding, as well as obtaining valid license/privileges by 2/8/26, fined $250, marked lanes, dismissed.

Kelly A. Moore, 34, of Urbana, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 60 months of driver’s license suspension, vehicle interlock ordered, restricted plates ordered, fine and costs due within 8 months, fined $1040, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Steven D. Skaggs, 43, breaking and entering amended to criminal trespass, guilty, 7 days of jail, 7 days credit for time served, costs due within 6 months.

Todd G. Slaughter, 41, of Dayton, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Caleb M. Smith, 22, of 921 N. Murray St., disorderly conduct, continued, public defender appointed.

Adam J. Taylor, 31, of 920 Tibbits Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed.

James R. Williams II, 31, of 915 Mitchell Blvd., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, domestic violence, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond.

Marie D. Buissereth, 53, of 1835 E. Home Road 19, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Roger L. Flournoy, 47, of 1449 W. Mulberry St., fugitive, continued, public defender appt, no bond.

Shauntre Hoefer, 22, of 115 Catherine St., improper passing, dismissed.

Mitchell Lauchard, 43, of 209 N. Fostoria Ave., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Yvenson Mondesir, 28, of 1269 S. Yellow Springs St., driving under suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100.

Waylon Murray, 68, of Sidney, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dijon L. Reed, 28, of 666 Tibbets Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Craig A. Scott, 51, of 833 W. Liberty St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tabitha Stilgess, 42, of 909 Emery St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Rodelson Augustin, 23, of 428 E. Rose St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 45 days of jail with 42 days suspended, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, report 4/24/26 for 3 days jail, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, to obtain valid operator’s license as condition of suspended sentence, may attend driver’s intervention program in lieu of 3 days jail, may request earlier review date if all completed, fined $365, temporary permit, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Aaron L. Baker, 53, of 965 James St., tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, falsification, guilty, 90 days of jail, 18 days credit for time served, consecutive time, fine and costs due within 1 year, jail sentence consecutive to 25CRB02141, fined $50, obstructing official business, dismissed, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, theft, dismissed.

Katelyn R. Gard, 25, of 125 Brent Drive E., Apt. F, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond.

Keith L. Gilbreath, 54, of 321 W. Liberty St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Zachary Jasper, 34, of 1640 Merrydale Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tyrone Kelley, 61, of 2418 E. Main St., Apt. 121, making false alarms, continued, DNQ public defender.

Sean T. Seward, 44, of Dayton, theft, dismissed.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 835 E. Columbia St., breaking and entering, bench warrant ordered.