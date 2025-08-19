Tyler M. Dodge, 35, of 1553 Regent Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Craig Gilbreath, 51, of 1929 Patrick Drive, request for bail, continued, to be transported.

Victor G. Gillum, 65, of 1184 W. Sparrow Road, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Mitchell Harvey, 38, of Dayton, request for bail, continued, to be transported.

Carlton L. Hood, 64, of 134 W. Liberty, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, of 134 W. Liberty, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Crystal Jenkins, 45, of 1326 Linden Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Crystal D. Jenkins, 45, of 1326 Linden Ave., guilty, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Emanuel A. Jones, 53, of 1118 Pine St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

James Jones, 25, of 1406 Marinette Drive, guilty.

Sunny Parsons, 43, of 1912 Charles St., request for bail, continued, to be transported, no bond.

Gregory A. Potter, 57, of 411 S. Limestone St., breaking and entering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Gage L. Rager, 20, of 432 W. Pleasant, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Aiyanah N. S. Ramsey, 21, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.