Douglas Allen, 32, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, weapons under disability, continued, tamper with evidence, continued.

Argueta Jose O. Argueta, 38, of Springfield, OVI, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.

Ashlyn N. Castle, 25, of Springfield, DUS, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Brandon M. Derksen, 31, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, failure to control, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Zachary B. Eggleston, 50, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, continued.

Kellen M.P. Etherington, 22, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Mariah Gohl, 20, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Christopher L. Henry, 59, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Dakota L. Manning, 27, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Robert J. Mulkey, 53, of New Carlisle, corrupting w/drugs, continued.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, of Springfield, theft, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, robbery, continued, theft, continued.

Rafael Villanueva, 42, of Hamilton, OVI, continued.

Matthew M. Welliver, 33, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Darrien N. Carter, 33, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Kristina S. Carter, 44, of Dayton, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 60, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Garry L. Farmer II, 55, of Springfield, unlawful restraint, continued, disorderly conduct, continued.

Jakie A. Funderburg, 26, of Springfield, speed, guilty, ALS remains, fine/costs due 12/9/26, fined $100.

Jacob C. Gilbert, 31, of Springfield, assault, guilty, 10 days of jail, 10 days credit for time served, fined $100.

Anita A. Gilliam, 68, of Springfield, assault, continued, criminal trespass, continued.

Andrew R. Gwinn, 35, of Dayton, OVI, continued, turn and stop signal, continued.

Eric R. Little, 53, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension, continued, fail stop/yield stop sign, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Joshua McDaniel, 27, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Ashley Merritt, 38, of Springfield, possess drug of abuse instrument, continued, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued.

Robert J. Mulkey, 53, of New Carlisle,, corrupting w/drugs, continued.

Lisa Reffett, 48, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Dontavious M. Taylor, 23, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued.

Marrissa White, 22, of Springfield, disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on condition law abiding for 1 year, fine/costs due 11/27/26, fined $100.