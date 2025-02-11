Tabriah L. Brown, 22, of Dayton, warrant served defendant jailed/bonded out, guilty.

Craig Gilbreath, 50, request for bail, continued, no bond, defendant signed waiver.

Jovan D. Harris, 32, of 450 Highview Ave., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Nathan Mchenry, 29, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Nicofoncil Moaten, 33, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Cleophia G. Perkins, 52, of 1000 Beacon St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

William W. Rice, 30, of 402 S. Western Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 S. Fountain Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

James R. Sprinkle, 40, of 2730 Hilldale Road, OVI, innocent, continued, no bond, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Charleston, assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.