Juan H. Applin, 40, of 120 S. Race St., driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Juan H. Applin Jr., 40, of 120 S. Race St., strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000.

Trevor Burdine, 23, fugitive, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Soledad M. Fitzwater, 68, of 726 Eastmoor Drive, OVI/urine, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brookelyn M. Foulke, 28, of 1931 Fred Jordan, Apt. L, felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Rafelle Harris, 46, of 1407 S. Center St., Apt. A, fugitive, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Dennis L. Hawkinberry, 53, of 1120 East St., ride bicycle on sidewalk, guilty, guilty, fine and costs due within 30 days, assessed costs $20.

Chelsea L. Kitt, 34, of 1918 Van Buren Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Chadwick Owens, of New Carlisle, strangulation, innocent, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lillian J. Pemberton, 46, of 221 N. Belmont Ave., assault, no contest, continued, set for PSI, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon R. Wilson, 29, of 1858 Lincoln Park S, weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Conscious M. Couch, 22, of 1801 E. High St., Apt. A, driving under suspension 12 point, dismissed, driver license law, guilty, 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended, no driving without valid privileges, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $250, expired/unlawful plate, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Donald Dingus, 38, of Grove City, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Donald Dingus, 29, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Codi Frank, 41, of New Carlisle, physical control, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason A. Greider, 50, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kristen L. Hayes, 42, of 3780 Lawrenceville Drive, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Kristen L. Hayes, 42, of 3780 Lawrenceville Drive, falsification, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with rules of probation, deft taken to jail to serve 30 days, fined $500, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Terrance M. Jennings, 35, of Dayton, violate/protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, susp on successful completion of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $100.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 31, of 5500 Old Lower Valley Pike, felonious assault, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Brenden Weilbacher, 20, of Columbus, child endangering, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, red light, guilty, fined $100.

William F. Corwin, 65, of 2981 Vester Ave., Apt. BH28, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 125 days of jail with 122 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, follow all rules of probation, court may consider early termination if doing well, on probation and scram, may consider group after 30 days scram, fined $500.

Brittany J. Eubanks, 37, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Addison Leach, 22, of London, obstructing official business, dismissed, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, credit for driver’s intervention program, fined $355.

Woodney Lochard, 30, of Columbus, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Bryan E. Phelps, 68, of 828 Henderson Drive, breaking and entering, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jonathan J. Piersoll, 46, of 248 Raffensperger Ave., failure to pay reinstatement fee, guilty, fine/costs due May 12, 2026, fined $230, traffic control devices, dismissed.