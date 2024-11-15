Kaleb A. Clem, 26, of 601 S. York St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, assault, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Marco A. Morales, 24, of 428 Euclid Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstruct official business, bench warrant ordered.

Marco A. Morales, 24, of 428 Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Roosevelt, NY, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Victoria L. Thomas, 39, of 522 E. Madison Ave., theft, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jasen N. Williams, 47, of 1011 Garfield Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Calee J. Binkley, 19, of 1115 Broadway St., theft, continued, declines public defender, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle.

Keith E. Griffin Jr., 45, of 535 Knickerbocker Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, left of center, dismissed.

Patricia I. Rife, 61, of 1501 Clifton Ave., theft amended to attempt, guilty, 80 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 24 months of probation, fined $15.

Benjamin S. Roberts, 30, of New Carlisle, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shane S. Smith, 48, of 857 Sherman, request for bail, dismissed.

Lindsay M. Blair, 28, of Crawfordville, FL, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, improper starting/backing, dismissed.

Samuel Burrows, 33, of 159 Columbus Ave., disrupting public service, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Edward E. Carranza, 40, of 639 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kyle D. Clifton, 31, of London, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 6 days suspended, 4 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, dismissed, OVI-cocaine, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed.

Jamie L. Dowler, 36, of 1310 W. Jefferson St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle.

Andrew M. Fernung, 49, of 703 Reading Dr., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Courtney E. Hess, 25, of Urbana, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 100 days of jail with 97 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group supervision, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fine/costs due before end of probation, fined $300.

Paris N. Munz, 18, of 1924 Buck Creek Lane, theft, continued, declines public defender, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle.

Lahkim J. Quisenberry, 33, of 640 W. Pleasant St., aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 17 days suspended, 13 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $100.

Satnam Singh, 34, of 1560 E. High St., Apt. D, discharging firearms, continued, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fine/costs due Dec. 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $375, driver license required, dismissed, tail light, dismissed.

Satnam Singh, 34, of 1560 E. High St. D, driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $150.

Brittany R. Speakes, 36, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, bench warrant ordered.