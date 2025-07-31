Taylor C. L. R. Cox, 31, of 407 Sherman Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jayonna Gatewood, 20, of South Vienna, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Cara L. Graham, 32, of 1646 Ballentine Pike, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Trent E. Haynes Sr., 39, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,000, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,000.

Trent E. Haynes Sr., 39, of 1719 Mound St., probation violation denied, guilty.

Trent E. Haynes Sr., 39, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Michael D. Lemmings, 39, of 1029 Farlow St., headlights required, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael D. Lemmings, 39, of 468 Stanton Ave., no bond, dismissed.

Michael D. Lemmings, 39, of 2121 Duquesne Drive, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Zachary M. Melton, 35, of Middletown, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Johnathan W. Smith, 40, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, continued, public defender appointed.

Javier I. Adauta, 42, of 1726 Mound St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Brian Bertolino, 42, of Columbus, criminal trespass, continued, pretrial review form.

Christina D. Crim, 35, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. F, theft, continued, bond changed to no bond pending PSI.

Christina D. Crim, 35, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. F, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, bond changed to no bond pending PSI.

Dontay D. Dyer, 44, of Dayton, 12 point susp, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Melissa A. Thacker, 52, of 1029 W. Jefferson St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Roderick L. Nesby, 55, of 2080 S. Center Blvd., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, false statement/driving under suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 835 E. Columbia St., falsification, continued, public defender refused.

Kaitlin N. Sullivan, 29, of Grove City, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Danielle E. Corona, 35, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Ravante D. Domanek, 24, of 1207 Burt St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Janessa C. Jones, 21, of 224 Stanton Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Rodney T. Lee, 37, of New Carlisle, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 835 E. Columbia St., falsification, continued, public defender refused.