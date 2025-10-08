Jordan A. Frock, 27, theft, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail, will consider early release for drug court, theft, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail, consecutive time, will consider early release for drug court.

Jayla N. Huguely, 22, of Xenia, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Seth M. Parsley, 47, of 1235 Clifton Ave., criminaltrespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kristen M. Penny, 41, of 414 N. Shaffer St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Mardley Romulus, 24, of 18 Bill Edwards Drive, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

David A. Waugh, 58, of 1343 Rutland Ave., tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, weapons under disability, innocent, continued, discharging firearms, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

David A. Worden, 48, of 816 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

David A. Worden, 52, of 816 S. Yellow Springs St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

David A. Worden, 52, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Micah J. Arnold, 19, of 414 Fremont Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Sean E. Denlis, 34, of 3072 Windy Ridge Drive, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Sean E. Denlis, 34, of 3072 Windy Ridge, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Price Desrosiers, 48, of 1622 Kenton St., stopping after accident, bench warrant ordered.

Price Desrosiers, 48, of 1908 Warder St., turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered.

Donta D. Dyer, 44, of Dayton, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Nyoka L. Fenwick, 68, of 753 Sherman Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Anita Gilliam, 68, of 3968 Covington Drive, aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Justin Miller, 40, of Loveland, domestic violence, dismissed.

Christopher L. Oliver, 20, of 1032 Sherman Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed.

Sheldon L. Pack, 29, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 325, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Walter E. Ray, 31, of 1727 Tibbets Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony A. Andrews, 45, of 501 S. Limestone St., Apt. 301, telephone harassment, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dax Bodin, 51, of Bath, weapons under disability, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Kyle M. Bowling, 33, of New Carlisle, OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed.

Kerry J. Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Leah M. Holmes, 57, of New Carlisle, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed - prosecutor request, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Milot Leonel, 44, of 1118 Tibbetts Ave., pass stopped school bus, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident/involving injury, dismissed.

Craig A. Scott, 51, of 124 Lawnview Ave., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jaylin P. Bartley, 25, of Urbana, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Nicole Benn, 47, of 1508 Clifton Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Samantha S. Brown, 23, of 352 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 9 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, group probation, comply to all terms of Clark County Department of Job and Family Service case plan, no costs for probation as defendant is indigent.

Gregory K. Daniel, 38, of Dayton, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jamine Dubuisson, 40, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 81, driver license required, dismissed.

Jamine Dubuisson, 40, of 601 Sherman Ave., headlight violation, dismissed.

Jamine Dubuisson, 40, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 81, OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Mark Evans, 37, of 524 N. Shaffer St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Jason Greider, 50, of Union, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Miguel Juarez, 38, of 1420 S. Fountain Ave., falsification, continued, public defender appointed, obstructing official business, continued, consuming/motor vehicle, continued, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Jessie A. Koyl, 21, of 1232 White Oak Drive, weapons under disability, dismissed, carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Darius Q. Lewis, 18, assault, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address before released.

Mark Melton, 59, of 64 W. Possum Road, felonious assault, continued, dnq.

Deayera D. Sheffield, 33, of Huber Heights, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, jail report vacated if driver’s intervention program is completed, fine/costs due Jan. 6, 2026, fined $565, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jonelle N. Tinch, 41, of Lakeview, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, condition of suspended jail-pay in full by 12/23, fine/costs due Dec. 23, 2025, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $230.

Dustin M. Webb, 27, of Dayton, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, must remain at home except for appointments.