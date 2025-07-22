Isaac M. Banks, 18, of 1360 Woodward Ave., felonious assault, innocent, continued, DNQ, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron Dudgeon, 26, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Roxana E. Guardado, 38, of 519 E. Cassily St., entry/defendant released on or defendant to, guilty.

Kaylee Hall, 22, of De Graff, request for bail, continued, defendant wants to be returned to Shelby County, hold without bond.

Maurice J. Long, 29, of 1909 Clifton, guilty.

Maurice J. Long, 29, of 1909 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Savanah N. Masker, 18, of 521 Ludlow, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jakendia F. Morgan, 55, of 220 Montgomery Ave. 102, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, waive attorney required PT and waive time.

Lisa D. Rankin, 53, of 1317 Clifton Ave., Apt. 1/2, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Theodore Ruhe, 24, of 1257 E. Kenwood Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Brian K. Sweeney, 53, of Medway, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.