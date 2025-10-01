Tavion L. Compton, 18, of 620 W. Columbia St., assault, guilty, guilty, 100 days of jail, assessed costs $50.

Jason Greider, 50, of Union, kidnapping, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $10,000, disrupting public service, continued, domestic violence, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $2,500.

Marshea A. January, 24, of 152 Brent Drive W., Apt. G, OVI, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, assessed costs $375.

Joshua C. Marano, 23, of 430 Light St., strangulation, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Christy J. Stiltner, 28, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Tre A. Trent, 30, of 1107 Selma Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Saniyyah N. Williams, 19, of 129 W. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Micah J. Arnold, 19, of 414 Fremont, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Karlon Avery, 48, of 1358 Bellefair Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Krista P. Elzey, 29, of 1682 Edwards Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Douglas M. Fairchild II, 44, of 954 Park Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Douglas M. Fairchild II, 24, of 954 Park Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Lamontae T. Jacobs, 27, of 231 Bellevue Ave. 1/2, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Guermy Joseph, 20, of 1007 S. Lowry Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed.

Robert S. Kittle, 28, of 1905 W. High St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Andrea J. Molla, 47, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, assault, continued, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Arthur C. Radford, 55, of 927 Oak St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Craig A. Scott, 51, of 124 Lawnview Ave., failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, improper passing (right), bench warrant ordered.

Holly Shaw, 37, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Anthony D. Sparkes, 36, of Columbus, disrupting public service, dismissed, domestic violence, continued, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Christopher L. Stewart, 36, of 140 Catherine St., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Christopher L. Stewart, 36, of 140 Catherine St., discharge of firearms amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Kizzy A. Tucker, 26, of 513 E. Cassilly, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Damien L. Womble, 21, of Greenville, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jamie N. Cromwell, 43, of 311 Hickory Drive, OVI, continued, unauthorized plates, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Justin D. Diaz, 29, of 2106 Gold Medal Circle, vandalism, dismissed.

Michele L. Flynn, 62, of 1030 Sherman Ave., tamper with evidence, dismissed.

James E. Freeze, 47, of 429 S. Limestone St., aggravated menacing, continued, no contact, public defender appointed.

Christopher M. Hensley, 49, of 216 N. Florence, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Rick J. Jenkins, 34, of 112 N. Light St., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Chloe A. Slutz, 18, of Dayton, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Brittany L. Barclay, 31, of 1930 Ohio Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Jacob E. Bennett, 34, of 1666 Catawba Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 39, of 1230 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Troy L. Davis, 48, of 720 Kenton St., theft, continued, bond amended, theft, continued, bond amended.

Douglas M. Fairchild II, 44, of 954 Park Ave., strangulation, dismissed, abduction, dismissed.

Douglas M. Fairchild II, 44, of 954 Park Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Joshua A. Gutierrez, 42, of 519 E. Liberty St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Holly Shaw, 37, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.