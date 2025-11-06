Aleeshya Fudge, 24, of 2210 Iroquis St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Dwayne L. Jenkins, 56, of 17 N. Light St., no seat belt, dismissed.

Chasmind D. Miller, 46, of 3745 Saint Paris Pike, kindled fires prohibited, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald Moore Jr., 60, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Morgan Obrien, 26, of Medway, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 39, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. G, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 39, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. G, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony Craig, 39, of 4844 Alpha Road, breaking and entering, continued, bond remains.

Kathryn E. Walsh, 32, of Tremont City, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christopher L. Winans, 39, of 7290 Johnson Road, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, guilty, fine and costs due with in 3 months, fined $50.

Quentin Baxter, 32, of 1370 Warder St., menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion probation, fined $250, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Brian Bundy, 44, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Woodley Cherubin, 20, of Columbus, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, display of tags, bench warrant ordered.

Daniel Eldridge, 25, of 224 Oakwood Place, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon S. Hawke, 32, of 119 N. Arlington, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Damien Marlowe, 42, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Lot 43, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, credit for time served balance suspended, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Donald Ramey Jr., 54, of 1404 Attleboro Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Andre J. Roberts, 33, of 426 W. Southern Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyfani N. Wallen, 39, of Urbana, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 51, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 8 months of probation, credit for time served balance suspended.

Stephen Webb, 32, of New Carlisle, physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, susp on successful completion of probation, fined $400.

Nicole S. Benn, 47, of 1508 Clifton Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due April 28, 2026, need not appear if paid in full, fined $100.

Daniels E. Christine, 55, of 310 Shoup St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, guilty, fine/costs due August 25, 2026, need not appear if paid in full, fined $10.

Reginald J. Hicks, 53, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed.

Timothy W. Jones, 22, of Dayton, failure to comply, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, fail to disclose pers inf, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy W. Jones, 2, of Dayton, speed, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Bryan E. Phelps, 68, of 828 Henderson Drive, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Damien Wallace, 29, of Mechanicsburg, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.