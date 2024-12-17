Cases called included:
Diana L. Adkins, 56, of 1008 Robinson Dr., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.
Matt C. Cason, 44, of 819 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.
Chelsea Davila, 35, of 1861 Broadway St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.
Anthony T. Fenwick, 53, of 1037 Middle St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.
Dyron Flack, 25, of 1912 W. Washington St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Andrew Q. Harris, 43, of 3480 Sandalwood Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact, DNQ, bond $5,000.
Aldrin Hernandez, 27, of 720 S. Wittenberg Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond $1,000.
Blair T. Huber, 45, of North Hampton, assault, innocent, dismissed.
Bryan Jordan, 53, of 502 W. Columbia St., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Jeffrey A. Karns, 39, of Fairborn, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.
Edward Macejak, 34, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Joseph W. Mort, 23, of 1592 Mckinley Ave., telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Joseph W. Mort, 23, of 1592 Mckinley Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Sara M. Ray, 37, of 5797 Beard Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.
Cole Sowards, 36, of 5448 Ridgewood Dr. E, fugitive, continued, public defender appointed.
Vengione M. Vital, 30, of Newark, NJ, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.