Andrew M. Beal, 42, of 353 Gruen Drive, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $15,000.

Kendra L. Hansgen, 26, of 619 S. Burnett Road, criminal mischief, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with property on Burnett Road, released on own recognizance bond.

Colin A. Jenkins, 38, of 3100 Ebersole Road, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Rodney Lee, 37, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Wilson A. Ramirez, 26, of Dayton, criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,000.

Andre Roberts, 33, of 426 Southern Ave., no operator’s license, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Andre J. Roberts, 33, of 426 W. Southern Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony D. Sowder, 42, of New Carlisle, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Raymond J. Sparks, 46, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 114, making false alarm, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Christy J. Spencer, 46, of 808 S. Center St., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

James Steward, 61, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 203, assault, innocent, continued, public defender apt’d, no contact w/victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Riley Wallace, 19, of 1716 Warder St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, DNQ waive attorney required PT and waive time, released on own recognizance bond.

Tiara Brunk, 32, of New Carlisle, fugitive, dismissed.

Edzaire Desir, 35, of 1210 Tibbetts Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $375, speed for conditions, dismissed, fail to dim, dismissed.

Stephanie Gonzalez, 19, of Wilmington, DE, vandalism, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Saucedo J. D. Huitron, 46, of 1827 Leffel Lane, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 5 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 6months, fined $250, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Gaylen E. Jennings Jr., 34, of 212 Corlington Drive, falsification, guilty, 180 days of jail, 36 days credit for time served, consecutive time, consective to 23TRC1926 and concurrent with 25TRD7010, fine and costs due within 1 year, pride eligible, fined $250, making false alarms, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 180 days of jail, 36 days credit for time served, consecutive time, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, consective to 23TRC1926 and concurrent with 25CRB01661, fine and costs due within 1 year, defendant is pride eligible, fined $500, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

Aria L. Pace, 19, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Lisa Poe, 40, of 414 W. High St., Apt. 1/2, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 100 hours community service within 6 months, costs within 6 months.

Joshua T. Ray, 40, of 117 N. Florence St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle.

Brian K. Sweeney, 53, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed.

Sean B. Wallace, 31, of 102 E. Main St. 713, assault, guilty, 35 days of jail, costs due within 1 year.

Calvin L. White, 58, of 130 W. Pleasant St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Amber Baker, 35, of 2028 Tanager St., public indecency amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, suspended on successful completion of review.

Ashlyn Castle, 25, of 3300 Glouster St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Ricky Ferryman, 50, of 4460 Dayton Springfield Road, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua Hearn, 36, of 315 S. Burnett Road #419, intimidation, dismissed.

Crista L. Hesson, 36, of 1640 East St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thomas C. Moss Jr., 24, of 1741 Columbus Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Roger Mount, 50, of 1820 Clay St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Michala Pullins, 22, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, child endangering, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with rules of probation, comply with child services case plan and parent class.

Daniel Wells, 41, of Dayton, receiving stolen property, dismissed, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 59, of 310 N. Race St., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Joshua A. Gutierrez, 42, of 1052 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ryton G. Havi, 22, of Lawrenceville, NJ, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains in effect, suspended jail on condition payment of fine and costs by 11/12/25, fined $214, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Nicholus A. Henry, 40, of 120 Old Mill Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Lamontae T. Jacobs, 26, of 231 Bellevue Ave., Apt. 1/2, assault, dismissed.

Devonne D. Johnson, 36, of Dayton, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group probation, no further offenses, vehicle released upon payment of all fees, fined $250.

Charles H. Lynch, 49, of 2064 W. Possum Road, strangulation, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Richard L. Miller II, 46, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. H, assault, guilty, 45 days of jail, temporary protection order, if defendant is sentenced on felony or taken to prison, on APA holder, defendant will be released from Clark County Jail to, the penal institution to continue serving any, balance of his sentence herein, fined $120.