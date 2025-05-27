Paul E. Dillinger, 37, of Marion, request for bail, continued.

Mattie C. Lloyd, 41, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, no contact, bond $25,000, strangulation, continued, aggravated burglary, continued, no contact, bond $25,000.

Walter D. McGhee Jr., 29, of Springfield, BW served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $7,500, BW served defendant jailed, guilty, bond set as no bond, guilty.

Shawn Nickels, 46, of Springfield, BW served deft jailed, guilty.

Cordell Price, 24, of Circleville, strangulation, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $1,500, domestic violence, continued, OR Bond.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 46, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, assault, continued, assault, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Travis W.S. Trout, 25, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Roblero A. Ventura, 24, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OR Bond, OVI/breath, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, tinted glass, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, OR Bond, drive w/out valid license, continued, tinted glass, continued.

Roderick J. Williamson, 43, of Springfield, complicity, innocent, continued, OR Bond, operating w/o use all s/b, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $75, OR Bond.

Micah J. Arnold, 18, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Shawnda Leel. Cochran, 35, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Sarah C. Florence, 37, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued.

David Jones, 52, of Springfield, OVI, continued, operating w/o use all s/b.

John C. McCoy, 44, of Springfield, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 18 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, 1 yr of law abiding, f/c paid by 30 days.

Aryah D. Mobley, 21, of Dayton, aggravated burglary, continued.

Dezavier D. Rhines, 21, of Springfield, robbery, continued, theft, continued.

Donald Silvers, 40, of Springfield, OVI, continued, display of license plates, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, criminal damaging, continued.

Ryan L. Smith, 24, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath.

Tevin L. Stewart, 32, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, aggravated burglary, continued.

Nathan P. Fletcher, 45, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension reduced to DUS, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, group supervision, fined $250.

Tyson J. Hahn, 36, of Springfield, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kadeija M. Jones, 40, of Springfield, complicity, continued.

Michael Kraus, 31, of South Vienna, theft, continued.

Terrance E. Locke, 65, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Tessa L. McCluskey, 31, of South Vienna, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Henry M. McWhorter, 48, of Springfield, breaking-and-entering, continued.

Tyler D. Means, 36, of Springfield, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, must comply with rules of probation, must fix damage to victim’s vehicle from incident.

Randy Salyer, 31, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension reduced to DUS, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses during term of review, pay fine/costs by 2/19/26 @ 1:30pm, fined $200.

Mychael D. Shaw, 46, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Sean P. Shaw, 30, of Springfield, telephone harassment, continued.

Andrew Taylor, 33, of Springfield, DUS, continued, speed, continued.

Charles T.J. Ingledue, 25, of Springfield, OVI, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, two lights, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, continued.

