James Belzic, 32, criminal trespass, no contest, dismissed.

Jacob E. Bennett, 34, of 1666 Catawba Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Jacob E. Bennett, 34, of 1666 Catawba Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond remains, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond remains.

Justin D. Diaz, 29, of 2106 Gold Medal Circle, strangulation, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Douglas M. Fairchild II, 44, of 954 Park Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Douglas M. Fairchild II, 24, of 954 Park Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Hearn, 36, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 419, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher M. Hensley, 49, of 216 N. Florence, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Henry Mcwhorter, 48, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 519, fugitive, continued, no bond.

Clinton Renz, 54, of 840 S. Isabella St., fugitive, continued, bond $2,500.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 34, of 1218 Rice St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact w/speedway on S. Burnett Road, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Walters, 43, of Bainbridge, fugitive, continued, bond $10,054.

Aaron Watson, 40, of 698 Santa Monica Ave., assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Keith B. Estep, 29, of 838 Mound St., theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Robert R. Keller, 65, of Pepper Pike, backing/starting, guilty, fined $50.

Angela J. Kelley, 46, of Marysville, criminal trespass, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, 6 month law abide no similar offenses, costs suspended on condition no similar offense for 6 months.

Robert J. Seagraves Jr., 45, of 2425 Columbus Ave., assault, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed.

Jeremy D. Wilson, 45, of 1014 Clifton Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, bond remains.

Denzell L. Murry, 29, of Chicago, IL, physical control, continued, public defender appointed.

William F. Corwin, 64, of 2981 Vester Ave., Apt. BH28, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Andrew J. Govea, 29, of 1331 Buckthorn Court, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension remains, may attend driver’s intervention program in lieu of jail by 1/6/26, fine costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $340, drive without valid license, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Timothy J. Hagen, 35, of 2500 Hilltop Ave., operate without valid operator license, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed.

Derek D. Humbert, 48, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Justin Silvers, 29, of 1721 Columbus Road, driving under suspension, dismissed, display of license plates, guilty, fined $70.

Dominique M. Sims, 37, of 25 E. Johnny Lytle Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Ashley M. Watkins, 42, of Columbus, receiving stolen property, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Kayla Webb, 22, of 1275 S. Plum St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brian E. White Sr., 46, of 3840 E. National Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.