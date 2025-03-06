Charles G. Fox II, 37, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender.

John S. Johnson, 57, of 1815 Lagonda Ave., weapons while intoxicated, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, assessed costs $375.

Robert Meadows, 35, of Beaver, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Latoyia N. Penwell, 44, of 407 1/2 W. Washington Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Simeon A. Porter, 20, of 207 S. Western Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail, assessed costs $100.

Lillian L. Rambo, 65, of 2413 Hillside Ave., attempt, continued, public defender, no contact, bond $2,000.

Fawn L. Ratliff, 41, theft, innocent, continued, public defender.

Jerry L. Bennett, 52, of 1319 Clifton Ave., Apt. Half, assault, continued, public defender.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of 610 Montgomery Ave., theft, continued, bond modified to “OR”, theft, continued, bond amended to “OR”, theft, continued, bond amended to “OR”.

Bradley J. Reed, 44, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Amber N. Bray, 34, of 1445 Selma Road, child endangering, dismissed.

Ryan D. Hookfin, 59, assault, dismissed.

Robert R. Meadows Jr., 35, of 1082 Mound St., aggravated trespass, dismissed.

Kayla M. Pyles, 21, of Enon, child endangering amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Heather T. Wenrick, 47, of Dayton, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jeremy W. Bray, 44, of 407 N. Jackson St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Prem Chandra, 68, of 1712 Northgate Road, theft, dismissed.

Kaylee Hall, 22, of DeGraff, counterfeiting, continued, DNQ.

Robert L. Huffman, 32, of 535 E. Southern Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 45 days of jail, 27 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, fined $100.

Brandon S. Kruger, 37, of 2255 Heartland Court, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, administrative license suspension remains, fined $150.

Terri L. Neal, 31, of 1010 Heard Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jason D. Perdue, 49, of 2129 Hoppes Ave., violate/protection order, continued, bond remains $5000 community service/10%.

Douglas Tumbleson, 44, of Kettering, assault, dismissed.