Timothy Bird Jr., 32, of North Hampton, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Johnnie Estepp, 39, of 3875 Day Springfield Road, tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Allen L. Frock, 61, of 239 N. Yellow Springs St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Nevaeh R. Gibbs, 18, of 834 W. North St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Robert J. Mcclorey, 26, of Urbana, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $500.

Austin Retherford, 26, of South Charleston, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Benjamin T. Ulliman, 34, of Dayton, hit skip, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron L. Baker, 53, of 965 James St., possession of criminal tools, dismissed, breaking and entering, dismissed.

Danielle M. Boicourt, 37, of Dayton, burglary, dismissed.

D’Arcy E. Carter, 26, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Sara D. Ann, 31, of 2940 Avery Circle, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Andrew W. Elliott, 45, of 360 Buxton Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jasean L. Fleming, 25, of 611 W. Columbia St., disrupting public service, dismissed, domestic violence, continued, abduction, dismissed, abduction, dismissed, intimidation, dismissed.

Mattie C. Loyd, 41, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, aggravated robbery, dismissed, strangulation, dismissed.

Mattie C. Loyd, 41, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, aggrravated burglary, dismissed.

Darren Neighbors, 22, of 1603 Kenton St., driving under suspension, dismissed.

Jean Nelson, 29, of Indianapolis, IN, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of 1314 E. High St., Apt. 6, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin R. Wilkerson, 50, of Trotwood, obstructing official business amended to disorderly, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $75, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Joshua A. Blanton, 45, of 944 Sunset Ave., Apt. A, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Ralph W. Brown Jr., 58, of 710 W. First St., viol. protection order, dismissed.

Deja Carpenter, 25, of Dayton, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, expired registration, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Hailie N. Carson, 22, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., driver license required, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed.

Gary S. Fraley, 51, of 1275 Plum St., Apt. 303, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Gary L. Fraley Sr., 51, of 1275 S. Plum, #303, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Harvey J. Long, 61, of 631 W. Euclid Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Aryah D. Mobley, 21, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed.

Brandon E. Sims, 28, of 1713 Allison Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, headlight violation, bench warrant ordered.

Justin M. Smoots, 30, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Evieauna N. Wade, 24, of Dayton, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 12 months of probation, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, comply with rules of probation, speed, dismissed.

Tammy S. Call, 58, of 1934 Fred Jordan Drive, Apt. A, theft, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Cheyenne N. Carroll, 23, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, disorderly conduct, continued, public defender appointed.

Hailie N. Carson, 22, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Maurice L. Lester, 40, of 1014 Pine St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Wade A. Mckinster Jr., 30, of 601 S. York St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Leslie H. Workman, 41, of 440 W. High St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.