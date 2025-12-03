Mark A. Kephart, 40, of 611 York St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dtonio S. Meadows, 21, of 1315 W. High St., Apt. 107, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, vandalism, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Erin R. Murray, 31, of 1239 Beverly Ave., physical control, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Morgan S. Obrien, 26, of Medway, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cases called Monday, Dec. 1, included:

Amber S. Ater, 32, of Columbus, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Michael R. Brown, 46, of 1145 N. Bechtle Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Sheldon L. Buckner, 41, of 350 S. Douglas, complicity amended to attempt, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 1 year law abide, costs due within 6 months.

Phillip W. Castle, 48, of 713 N. Florence St., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Adan Chavez, 24, of 538 Vine St., driving under suspension, dismissed.

Brandon L. Dodd, 26, of 1941 Primm Drive, speed, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, guilty, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $250.

Krista P. Elzey, 29, of 1682 Edwards Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Benjamin Hursh, 44, of 110 Belleaire Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, public defender appointed, no contact.

Christopher B. Kelhoffer, 34, of 8060 Springfield Jamestown Road, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Christopher B. Kelhoffer, 34, of 8060 Springfield Jamestown Road, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

Sarah E. Knowlton, 31, of 1800 Rebert Pike, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Rosena J. Louis, 55, of 620 W. Mulberry St., failure to file sales tax return, bench warrant ordered.

Jay C. Neely, 61, of Mechanicsburg, soliciting, dismissed.

Jamie L. Queen, 40, of 5333 Richmoor Road, aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jamie L. Queen, 40, of 5333 Richmoor Road, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Robert E. Smouse, 55, of 3454 Folk Ream Road Lot 63, driving under suspension, guilty, 40 hours community service within 3 months, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $250, operate without valid operator license, dismissed.

Xavier C. Whitt, 21, of 1605 Mound St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 1 year no contact with victim (not within 500 feet), anger management and mental health assessment and any treatment, fine and costs within 6 months, fined $200.

Robert C. Littler, 68, of 2433 Leland Drive, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 60 days of jail with 27 days suspended, credit 3 days jail, fined $565.

Elijah A. Robinson, 25, of 1346 Rutland Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jeanett S. Adkins, 68, of 1018 Broadway St., Apt. 1/2, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kyle Barker, 49, of Troy, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Roger R. Lehwald, 58, of Union, hit skip, guilty, fined $400, assured clear distance, guilty, fined $50.

Robert J. Mulkey, 53, of New Carlisle, corrupting with drugs, dismissed.