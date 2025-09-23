James E. Carmichael Jr., 36, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Michele L. Flynn, 62, of 1030 Sherman Ave., tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Issa R. Habash, 42, of Medway, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Lowes, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony W. Harding, 21, of 1423 N. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be on James St. property, released on own recognizance bond.

Atiana Howard, 19, of 2329 Lexington Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Tylon B. Lawson, 21, of 830 Kenton St., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua E. Lindsey, 31, of New Orleans, LA, tamper with evidence, continued, DNQ, bond $10,000.

Shane Mcdermott, 18, of Dayton, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Justin Miller, 40, of Wilmington, domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact with victim, must provide new address prior to release, bond $5,000.

Lawrence T. Mowen Jr., 60, of Kettering, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Stephen Phillips, 53, of 830 W. Main St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Michael L. Seals, 33, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Holly Shaw, 36, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Anthony D. Sparkes, 36, of Columbus, disrupting public service, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond, possession of drugs, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Joulin R. Tackett, 19, of 117 Lincoln Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 50, of 360 S. Limestone #408, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Derion R. Whaley, 29, of 613 Gruen Drive, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Terry R. Williams, 47, of 777 N. Burnett Road, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Terry W. Williams, 47, of 777 N. Burnett Road, theft, innocent, dismissed.