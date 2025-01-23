Marci L. Benton, 50, of Grove City, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 36, of 510 E. Madison Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, assault, continued, assault, continued, obstructing official business, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael I. Gilbert, 35, of 1812 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Terrance E. Locke, 65, of 414 1/2 W. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of 2143 Larch St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,000, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Anthony K. Roberts II, 33, of 244 W. Grand Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, declined public defender, bond $2,500.

Paul D. Smith, 50, of Medway, theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

Douglas P. Allen, 31, of 1503 Woodward Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Belinda C. Collins, 44, of 1351 S. Center Blvd., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on no further theft off for 1 year, fine and costs due by 5/21/2025, fined $100.

Tyren L. Dearmond Jr., 26, of 811 Cecil St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Curtis Gaines Jr., 60, of 2623 N. Williams Circle, flee/elude police officer, dismissed.

Frederick A. Griffin, 35, of 1830 Southern Parkway, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Frederick A. Griffin Jr., 35, of 1830 Southern Parkway, criminal damaging, continued, violate/protection order, continued, criminal damaging, continued, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Alexander E. Huaquil, 24, of Elmhearst Queens, NY, pattern of corrupt activity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, part in criminal gang, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Taylor D. Ream, 30, of 245 Brent Dr. E., Apt. K, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due by 6/21/2025 at 9 a.m., fined $100.

Tionna Bates, 31, of 241 1/2 Chestnut Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Sonny R. Bowshier, 20, of 133 E. Third St., aggravated robbery, dismissed.

Michelle L. Brickman, 41, of 816 Montgomery Ave., complicity, continued, bond remains $25,000 community service.

Sergio A. Cabello, 38, of Orlando, FL, pattern of corrupt activity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, part in criminal gang, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Travis G. Mcafee, 31, of 8 Shady Lane, flee/elude police officer, dismissed, fail to register, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $10.

Damonte T. Moore, 25, of 436 Fremont Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Jordan F. Sanchez, 22, of Orlando, FL, pattern of corrupt activity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, part in criminal gang, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Wyatt P. Scott, 56, of Enon, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Cain Weimer, 22, of 2649 Berger Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Matthew L. Brickman, 41, of 816 Montgomery Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, bond remains $25,000 community service.

Michelle L. Brickman, 41, of 1219 Albermrle Road, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, credit for time served, suspended balance, probation to commence upon release from jail on, pending felony. fine/cost due by end of probation, fined $30.

Michelle L. Brickman, 41, of 816 Montgomery Ave., complicity, continued, bond remains $25,000 community service.

Michelle L. Brickman, 41, of 1219 Albemrle Road, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, credit for time served, suspended balance, probation to commence upon release from jail in, felony Case. fine/cost due by end of probation, fined $35.

Terrence K. Butts, 35, of Spring Valley, menacing by stalking, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Logan C. Evans, 22, of Columbus, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension complete, def to pay reinstatement, fined $100, OVI, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Joshua T. Ory IV, 37, of 401 E. Northern Ave., aggravated trespass, dismissed.

Bastian .A Morales, 23, of Orlando, FL, pattern of corrupt activity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, part in criminal gang, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Archie Perkins III, 27, of 134 W. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Egbert Stewart, 44, of Sidney, disrupting public service, dismissed.

Rebecca L. Tom, 45, of 107 N. Florence St., assault, dismissed.