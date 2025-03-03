Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Seanashton Hayes, 36, of 508 N. Bechtle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, possession of criminal tools, innocent, dismissed.

Seanashton Hayes, 36, of 310 W. High St., theft, innocent, dismissed, bond $2,500, falsification, innocent, continued, drive without valid license, innocent, dismissed, tinted glass, innocent, dismissed.

Joshua R. Holland, 37, of 628 Mavor St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jason D. Perdue, 49, of 2129 Hoppes Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $5,000.

Kevin A. Sumner, 24, of 1608 W. Clark St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Kevin A. Sumner, 24, of 1608 W. Clark St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Gavin M. Sallot, 23, of 227 Kinnane, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, guilty, administrative license suspension remains, fined $150.

Merida Hidalgo, 24, of 130 Freeman St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, driver’s intervention program 3 day credit for program, fined $500.

Matthew W. Mcnier Sr., 38, of 17 S. Sycamore St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jorge Perez, 29, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, slow speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Leyver P. Perez, 22, of 1014 Lagonda Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Ryan Schumaker, 39, of Huntersville, NC, hunt without special permit, guilty, fined $50, hunt without special permit, dismissed, hunt without license, dismissed, hunt without license, dismissed.

John E. Donohoe, 38, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Gary L. Fraley Sr., 50, of 1275 S. Plum #303, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Robert E. Mcclurg, 58, of 3340 Tamarack Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving with suspended license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas W. Tarbutton, 38, of 975 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Robert R. Bundy, 43, of 1432 E. Catherine St., OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 15 days suspended, credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs due Nov. 25, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., need not appear if paid in full, fined $375.