Macenzie B. Fenwick, 23, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt. 204, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brent Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brent Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

William B. Lewis, 32, of 1705 Maiden Lane, burglary, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Harvey J. Long, 60, of Urbana, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

John A. Moore Sr., 68, of 363 E. High St., Apt. 805, intimidation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Antony Perez, 21, of 2101 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Jerman Perez, 28, of 4620 Maple Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Paul E. Taulbee, 41, of 3045 Old Springfield Road, assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Eric R. Brooks, 59, of 733 Villa Road, Apt. 153, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Darren B. Maiolo, 51, of 1457 Catherine Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Aubrey Walpole, 24, of New Carlisle, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Sye Vion E. Anderson, 21, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Anthony A. Andrews, 44, of 501 S. Limestone, Apt. 301, assault, dismissed.

Nathan P. Fletcher Jr, 44, of 805 E. Northern Ave., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, to complete assessments, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due before end of probation as, condition of suspended sentence, fined $400.

Devohn M. Johnson, 22, of 2910 Fowler Road, Apt 32, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Terrance A. Kerby, 45, of 521 Freemont, domestic violence, dismissed.

Deven R. Nance, 28, of Catawba, obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 6 months of probation, jail suspended on condition comply with all orders, fined $5.

Jason L. Rose, 51, of Dayton, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Nathan A. White, 21, of St Paris, OVI amended to under age OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, comply with all rules, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $200.

Devin M. Wood, 24, of Galloway, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.