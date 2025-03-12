Kenneth A. Ackley III, 37, of 5755 Willowdale Road, domestic violence, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Edward A. Balliet, 68, of 1345 N. Plum St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Connor Ferryman, 32, of 3456 Heatherwood Ave., weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, defendant to report to probation upon release, for mental health evaluation, released on own recognizance bond.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 33, of 2207 W. Main St., Apt. 124, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Robert E. Mcclurg Jr., 58, of 1369 Darwin Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Katelyn E. Rector, 32, theft, no contest, not guilty.

Shane T. Wallace, 47, of 514 N. Race St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Steven A. Zaldana, 43, of 610 Columbia St., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Sierra N. Brickman, 26, of 211 E. Grand St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Dylan M. Burk, 19, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Gary N. Jenkins, 43, of 415 1/2 E. Southern Ave., possession of drugs, continued, public defender appointed.

Joseph P. Lewis, 65, of 105 Basset Drive, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Philip L. Murnahan, 24, of 2732 Dale Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Meranda Sharp, 33, of 2121 Larch St., child endangering, continued, declines public defender.

Christy J. Spencer, 46, of 808 S. Center St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Melissa A. Thacker, 52, of 1029 W. Jefferson St., child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, OVI, continued, traffic control device, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Christopher C. Ward, 27, of 806 N. Florence, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 39, of 504 E. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, assault, continued, weapons under disability, dismissed.

Derrick J. Kelley, 44, of 601 S. Wittenberg Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Marshall L. Smith Jr., 57, of 601 S. York St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 50, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, dismissed.

Jessica L. Bryson, 25, of 437 E. Southern Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dustin Fent, 40, of 413 Sherman Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Hunter M. Hall, 26, of 7101 Old Clifton Road, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Darrion J. Pettiford, 44, of 805 Rice St., disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated menacing, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Linda Q. Portocarrero, 32, of 318 E. Rose St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kaylie St. John, 20, of 1725 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, burglary, dismissed.