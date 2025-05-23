Harold E. Denney Jr., 34, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 34, of 328 Glenn St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 34, of 21 E. Cecil St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Travis C. Ford, 55, of 1915 N. Belmont Ave., guilty.

Charo L. Gregory, 48, of 225 Rosewood Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, of 225 Rosewood Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jorge Mejia, 28, of 1011 Summer St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Paul W. Patton, 57, of 518 Homeview Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Michala Pullins, 22, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt, F, child endangering, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Alexander W. Warnock, 33, of 3012 E. High St., theft, guilty, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with rules of probation, assessed costs $200, possession of criminal tools, innocent, dismissed.

Joshua L. Woods, 38, of 2205 Huron Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $10,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 22, of 316 Selma Road, Apt. 1/2, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Timothy L. Everhart Sr., 43, of 1019 Sherman Ave., failure to comply, guilty, 60 days of jail, 18 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 2 years to pay fine/costs, fined $50, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

William C. Hutchinson, 43, of 1308 Wittenberg Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond remains $7500 community service/10%.

Jason P. Jones, 49, of Dayton, robbery, continued, bond remains $10,000 community service.

Alyssa K. Kazenbach, 27, of Hamilton, tampering with evidence, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Philip D. Obert II, 32, of Columbus, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Melissa Rafferty, 59, of 1013 Jasper, violate/protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year law abiding and mental health assessment and any recommended treatment within 90 days, no contact, with 1747 York St., fine suspended on condition on obtaining assessment.

Preston Taylor, 27, of New Carlisle, strangulation, continued, bond remains $10000 community service.

Elijah D. Thomas, 21, of 1438 Attleboro, murder, continued, bond remains $500,000 community service.

Tryquan M. Threats, 21, of 729 Rice St., assault, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Harvey J. Long, 60, of 631 W. Euclid Ave., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, not to have firearms while case is pending.

Aryah D. Mobley, 21, of Dayton, aggravated burglary, continued, no contact, domestic violence, continued, no contact.

Jamie L. Call, 30, of 222 S. Plum St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 42, of New Carlisle, theft, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days jail, credit for time served, susp balance, fine/costs due May 12, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., defendant need not appear if paid in full, fined $270.

Kimberly K. Cramblett, 34, of 235 N. Jackson St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Samantha E. Dillion, 33, of 515 N. Belmont Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Jennifer Drugmand, 43, of 1455 Selma Road, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Christina M. Flanery, 48, of 1665 Tremont City Road, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

William C. Hutchinson, 43, of 1308 Wittenberg Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond remains $7500 community service/10%.

Fritz B Martel, 40, of 605 E. Northern Ave., OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Javonte M. Reeder, 30, of 212 Delcourt Drive, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Edward A. Russell, 49, of Columbus, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Sean T. Seward, 44, of Dayton, theft, continued, set for docket call and jury trial.

Preston Taylor, 27, of New Carlisle, strangulation, continued, bond remains $10000 community service.

Elijah D. Thomas, 21, of 1438 Attleboro, murder, continued, bond remains $500,000 community service.

Amanda M. Weikert, 40, of Enon, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.