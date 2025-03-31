Joshua Holland, 37, of 628 Mavor St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Holland, 37, of 628 Mavor St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,500, attempt, continued, bond $7,500, criminal trespass, continued, bond $500.

Adam B. Oswalt, 41, of 222 E. Main St., failure to file sales tax ret., innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Lillian L. Rambo, 65, of 2413 Hillside Ave., attempt, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamier Ross, 32, of 1827 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, continued, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, continued, bond $2,500.

Tejuan Bradley Jr., 35, of 2636 Casey Drive, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Mariah R. Brown, 22, of 915 Linden Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs within 4 months, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Brent Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Brent Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Jacob L. Willoughby, 35, of Kettering, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Stephanie M. Atchison, 29, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. D, complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Jekeira E. Booker, 25, of Xenia, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Juan L. Botello, 31, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, comply with rules of probation, fined $350.

Macenzie B. Fenwick, 23, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt. 204, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Joshua B. Martin, 22, of 218 Glenn Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 30 days of jail, 5 days credit for time served.

Santiago Mendez, 30, of 549 Parkwood Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Antony Perez, 21, of 2101 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Jerman Perez, 28, of 4620 Maple Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

William B. Wise, 55, of 380 1/2 E. Main St., unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Harvey J. Long, 60, of Urbana, burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Manuel Perez, 19, of 1025 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/blood, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, driving without lights, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher M. Elrod, 22, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed.

Karl Hesse, 44, of 809 S. Limestone St., receiving stolen property, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 2 year ISP, complete PHP and IOP at Mckinley Hall and any aftercare, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $200, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Tyren L. Dearmond Jr., 26, of 811 Cecil St., assault, guilty, 170 days of jail.

Kameron C. Evans, 29, of Urbana, assault amended to negligent assault, guilty, 50 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $250.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Hazel Motzel, 33, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason D. Perdue, 49, of 2921 Hoppes Ave., violate/protection order, guilty, 170 days of jail, consecutive time, obstructing official business, guilty, 75 days of jail, unknown sentence, consecutive time, jail consecutive with count A.

Michala Pullins, 22, of 810 S. Plum St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Reed, 47, of 1622 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William R. Short, 44, of 1552 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Yovani Bamaca, 24, of 426 E. Grand Ave., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed.

Aiden D. Bautista, 21, of 2919 Archer Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, suspended time conditioned on timely payment of, fine and costs by review date (5/21/25 at 8:45 a.m.), defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $355.

Drew M. Hysell, 26, of Columbus, aggravated menacing, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended with compliance with all orders, defendant to complete mental health assessment or provide assessment to parole officer and complete all recommended follow-up, if defendant required to travel for work, he may check in remotely with parole officer, provided he is in compliance with all probation requirements, fine/costs due by end of probation, firearm confiscated at arrest to be returned to defendant upon successful completion of probation, fined $320, domestic violence, dismissed.

Taheed N. Moore, 24, of 544 W. Parkwood Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, sentenced to 72 hours jail report May 13, 2025 at 9 a.m., fine/costs due by Nov. 26, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $5, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.