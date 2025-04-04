Kevin L. Buck Jr., 32, of Springfield, felonious assault/weapon, continued, domestic violence, continued, criminal damaging, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Jerome Chandler, 49, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Johna K. Eller, 29, of Kettering, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued.

Jajuan L. Faulkner, 26, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order, OR Bond, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued.

Gary Fraley, 51, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Erick Gonzalez, 27, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Devon M. Miller, 28, of Springfield, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, continued, criminal trespass, continued, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, continued, vehicle trespass, continued.

Sylvia Owens, 37, of Springfield, fail to register dog, no contest, guilty, f/c due w/in three months, assessed costs $25, fail to register dog, guilty.

Agrisel P. Perez, 26, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Gage L Rager, 20, of Springfield, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Joshua L. Swyers Sr, 40, of Medway, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, continued, no contact w/parents or property, bond $2,500.

Mathew Whitley, 43, of Mechanicsburg, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Michelle L. Adams, 46, of Dayton, physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, three days credit for time served, five months of DL suspension, als term w/o fee, fined $375.

Darrien N. Carter, 32, of Springfield, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of probation, 40 hours community service w/in 3months, f/c due w/in six months, fined $50.

Tanner R. Casey, 25, of South Charleston, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, three days credit for time served, ALS susp w/o fee, jail suspended one year law abiding, fined $375.

Carmen S. Gambino, 37, of Cleveland, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Andrew Gilbert, 36, of Medway, request for bail, continued.

Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, continued, attempt, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

James R. Isaac, 66, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Ciera L. Owens, 34, of Marysville, interfering with custody, continued, interfering with custody, continued.

Francisco Ramos, 35, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, texting while driving, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued, OVI/breath, continued, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Jamier Ross, 32, of Springfield, criminal trespass, continued, bond changed, release written.

Molina L. Santos, 22, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 24 months of DL suspension, als termed w/o fee, vehicle interlock ordered for any driving privilege, f/c due w/in one yr, report for jail 4/11/25 at 8:30am, fined $525.

Kwanza L. Stevens, 41, of Dayton, strangulation, continued, no contact w/victim, must provide address prior to any release, pd apt’d, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, must provide address prior to release.

William E. Stroder, 29, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued.

Malcolm R. Whitlow, 32, of Springfield, attempt, continued.

Stephen N. Morgan Jr, 59, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, fail to register, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Kevin L. Buck, 32, of Springfield, OVI, continued, no MC endorsement, continued, DUS, continued, display of license plates, continued.

Jeremy D. Clark, 37, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension, continued.

Ameer S. Coran, 23, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, continued, drive under suspension, continued.

Sylvanius Furlow Sr., 50, of Dayton, OVI, continued, fail to signal left turn, continued.

Cynthia L. Malone, 49, of Springfield, assault, continued.

John D. McCloud, 40, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Nathaniel McNeal, 32, of Urbana, domestic violence, continued.

Brent Miller, 28, of Xenia, misconduct at emergency, continued.

Corey F. Smith, 49, of Yulee, FL, inducing panic, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Krishta M. Smith, 47, of Springfield, OVI, continued, DUS, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Donald Wakefield, 63, of Dayton, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Tory D. White, 28, of Dayton, OVI, continued, temp permit violation, continued, fail to register, continued.